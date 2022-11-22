More Health:

November 22, 2022

Intermittent fasting linked to eating disorder behaviors, research shows

The popular diet has been touted as a way to lose weight while maintaining good nutrition. But studies have suggested it has potential drawbacks

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Healthy Eating Diets
Intermittent Fasting Kirill Tonkikh/Unsplash

Intermittent fasting focuses when people eat rather than how much they eat. The diet has been touted as a healthy way to lose weight, but new research also has tied it to eating disorder behaviors.

Intermittent fasting has become one of the most popular diets in recent years, partly due to its short-term weight loss benefits. But research has continued to show it carries a mixed bag of potential benefits and drawbacks. 

The latest study suggests intermittent fasting is associated with a higher prevalence of eating disorder behavior and psychopathy, especially among young women. 

Among women, intermittent fasting was linked to all eating disorder behaviors, including binge eating, vomiting, laxative use and compulsive exercise, researcher Kyle T. Ganson, of the University of Toronto, told Medical News Today. Among men, intermittent fasting was associated with compulsive exercising.

Intermittent fasting focuses on when people eat rather than how much they eat. The diet includes periods of fasting or restricted calories. It is different from the fasting many cultures practice for religious or spiritual purposes.

There are two common ways that people practice intermittent fasting. Some choose to fast or limit themselves to 500 calories on two non-consecutive days of the week. Others prefer the 16/8 method, in which they restrict their daily calories to an 8-hour window and fast during the other 16 hours.

The study analyzed the effects of intermittent fasting on 2,762 adolescents and young adults in Canada. Intermittent fasting was very common among the study sample. Those who fasted had done so for 100 days, on average, over the past year.

Overall, any intermittent fasting during the prior year was associated with greater eating disorder attitudes and behaviors, researchers found. 

Psychologists have known that dietary restraint is a risk factor for eating disorders. Dr. Timothy B. Sullivan, chair of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Staten Island University Hospital in New York, told Healthline that fasting can create a temporary state of pleasure or relief from troubling thoughts or feelings.

"Similar to self-harming behavior, fasting may, in vulnerable individuals, be reinforced via reward pathways in the brain because the behavior alleviates anxiety or other unpleasant moods," he said.

Fasting also may reinforce a distorted self image and lead to "compulsive thoughts and behaviors" in young people who feel they must lose weight to be accepted by their peers, he added. 

The researchers noted several limitations to their study. Among them: They were were unable to determine if intermittent fasting caused the disordered eating behaviors or if people with eating disorders were more prone to practice intermittent fasting. 

But other studies also have suggested a connection between fasting and eating disorders. A 2010 study found that fasting increases the risk of binge eating and bulimia. Another, published in September, found a connection between intermittent fasting and eating disorders symptoms.

Researchers continue to emphasize that intermittent fasting is not recommended for everyone, particularly young children, older adults and people who have certain hormonal imbalances.

Pros and cons of intermittent fasting

Some research has shown that intermittent fasting can help people lose weight without the loss of good nutrition. The 16/8 method in particular still allows for three meals a day.

Other research has highlighted the diet's potential ability to improve insulin sensitivity and heart health. One study even found it can help people live longer.

There also are potential drawbacks, including an increased risk of hypoglycemia and muscle wasting caused by a lack of protein. 

Safe ways to practice intermittent fasting

For anyone interested in trying intermittent fasting, there are some safety precautions for practicing it in a healthy way.

Nutrition experts, including those at the Cleveland Clinic, recommend people meet with a registered dietitian or a primary care doctor before starting the diet. They also advise choosing an intermittent fasting method that provides nutrition every day. It is important to not binge on high calorie junk foods during the limited windows for eating. Instead, people are encouraged to consume healthy, balanced meals that are filled with whole foods.

People should ease into fasting, cutting back on their food and drink consumption gradually before their first fast. During fasting periods, they should consume enough water to prevent dehydration and avoid any strenuous activities. They should slowly increase their calories as they move out of a fasting period.

There are several signs that intermittent fasting is making someone more susceptible to an eating disorder. They include using it as an excuse to skip meals, feeling guilty or depressed when eating outside the fasting window, and feeling that way during the allotted time to eat. Severely restricting calories beyond recommended levels to accelerate weight loss and fear of gaining weight also are signs of an eating disorder. 

People are advised to listen to their bodies. If they start to feel weak or dizzy during one of their fasting periods, then they should eat something – even if it is just something small.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Healthy Eating Diets Philadelphia Studies Eating Disorders intermittent fasting Research

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - A female doctor sits at her desk and chats to an elderly female patient

Why it’s time for the health care industry to start using plain language
Purchased - an older woman smiling in the park during the fall

11 common health concerns for people over 65

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

SEPTA rider struck by stray bullet while riding bus in Frankford, police say
SEPTA bus shooting

Home Ownership

How WSFS mortgage customers are using funding programs and grants to bring their home ownership dreams to life
Purchased - Family moving into a home

Parenting

Parents' words carry weight when discussing obesity with their children
Parenting Obesity Talk

Eagles

Eagles to debut black helmets with all-black uniforms against Packers
Eagles-Black-Helmet.jpg

Shopping

Express Edit store on Walnut Street offers personalized shopping experience
Express Edit Walnut Street Philadelphia

Performances

Broadway's Tina Turner musical opens at the Academy of Music
Tina Turner musical

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved