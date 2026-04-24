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April 24, 2026

I-95 and I-76 lanes to close for two weeks for bridge cleaning

PennDOT crews will be flushing the bridges of chloride residue from the winter's road salting.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation PennDOT
I-76 closures Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Bridge cleaning will impact traffic lanes on I-95 and I-76, pictured above, through Friday, May 8, PennDOT says.

Traffic lanes on Interstate 95 and Interstate 76 will close for two weeks so crews can clean bridges along the highways.

Beginning Sunday, PennDOT will close sections of a lane on the Schuylkill Expressway between U.S. 1 (City Avenue) in Lower Merion and Matsonford Road in West Conshohocken from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. The travel restriction will be in place Sundays through Fridays through May 8.

MORE: Delco police officers told drug dealer about investigations and took cocaine as payment, prosecutors say

Two more closures take effect Monday. A lane on the eastbound I-76 ramp to U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Boulevard) will be closed weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Philadelphia. In Ridley Township, a lane on southbound I-95 between Bullens Lane and U.S. 13 (Chester Pike) will be closed weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Both of these restrictions will continue through May 8.

PennDOT advised drivers to account for delays and backups while the closures are in effect. Bridge cleaning is dependent on the weather.

Every spring, PennDOT sends workers out to sweep and flush 16,000 state bridges of chloride residue from the winter's road salting. 

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Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Transportation PennDOT Philadelphia Bridges Ridley Township Montgomery County Traffic Schuylkill Expressway I-95 I-76 Conshohocken Delaware County

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