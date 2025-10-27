More News:

October 27, 2025

Road closures planned on 5-mile stretch of I-76 for paving and bridge repairs

From Monday to Nov. 10, travel restrictions will be in effect on the highway in Philadelphia and Lower Merion Township.

By Michael Tanenbaum
I-76 Road Closures Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Road closures are planned on a stretch of Interstate 76 from Monday to Nov. 10 as part of a $41.3 million resurfacing and repair project.

Road closures are planned on a nearly five-mile stretch of Interstate 76 in Philadelphia and Lower Merion Township starting Monday night to allow for road paving and bridge repair projects, PennDOT said. 

The work, part of a $41.3 million project that will include repairs to the highway, on- and off-ramps and more than 20 bridges, will continue in phases for two weeks.

MORE: Nighttime work on I-95 will close lanes in Northeast Philly for most of November

The first phase of the project begins Monday at 7 p.m. and continues until 5 p.m. Friday. The ramp from westbound I-76 to U.S. Route 1 (City Avenue) will be closed for concrete repair, milling and paving. A detour will be posted for access to City Avenue.

Another weeknight lane closure will be in effect from Monday to Friday, Nov. 7 between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. I-76 will be closed in both directions between Walnut Street and the Grays Ferry/University Avenue (Exit 346B).

The final phase of the project runs from 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 7, to 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 10. A lane closure will be in effect westbound on I-76 between U.S. Route 1 North (Roosevelt Boulevard) and the Lincoln Drive/Kelly Drive interchanges.

PennDOT is advising motorists to plan for extra travel time in the work areas due to expected delays while restrictions are in place.

Michael Tanenbaum
