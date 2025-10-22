More News:

October 22, 2025

Nighttime work on I-95 will close lanes in Northeast Philly for most of November

The southbound stretch of the highway approaching the Cottman Avenue Interchange will be affected on weeknights next month.

By Kristin Hunt
PennDOT is continuing to work on I-95, particularly the 8 miles between I-676 and Cottman Avenue. Crews will close lanes in Northeast Philly every weeknight in November.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is warning drivers on I-95 to expect traffic and delays in November.

Lanes on the southbound stretch of the highway approaching the Cottman Avenue Interchange will close every weeknight next month as crews work to repair the roadways and barriers. The restrictions will be in effect from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. starting Monday, Nov. 3 and will continue through Friday, Nov. 28.

Construction will be weather dependent. 

PennDOT is in the midst of several, multi-phase projects aimed at reconstructing or improving the highway. While it has began planning renovations to the 6-mile stretch of I-95 between Spring Garden Street and Girard Point Bridge, it is currently focused on the 8 miles of highway between I-676 and Cottman Avenue. The upcoming lane closures will support the final phase of the Cottman Avenue Interchange project, which added a new on-ramp and retaining wall, among other improvements.

Earlier this summer, crews also closed I-95 between I-676 and the on-ramp from Columbus Boulevard at Morris and Water streets for construction on the capping project to support the planned Park at Penn's Landing. The Lombard Circle ramp onto the highway will be closed for the next two years as work continues.

