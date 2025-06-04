I-95 South near Penn's Landing to be closed on most nights until mid-July

I-95 South will close overnight Wednesday between I-676 and the on-ramp from Columbus Boulevard at Morris and Water streets to accommodate work necessary for the capping of I-95 near Penn's Landing. Additional overnight closures are scheduled throughout June and July.

That section of the interstate will be closed from 11 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday, according to PennDOT. The on-ramp from I-676 East also will be closed during that time.

Beginning Sunday, portions of I-95 also will be closed overnight from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Sunday nights through Friday mornings until Friday, July 18 – excluding Independence Day weekend. The impacted sections include all lanes of I-95 South from I-676 to the on-ramp at Morris and Water streets, the left lane on I-95 North between Spruce and Market streets, and the on-ramp from I-676 East.

While the closures are in effect, motorists on I-95 South will be directed to the I-676 interchange, to turn left at Callowhill Street and right onto Columbus Boulevard. From Columbus Boulevard, they eventually can return to I-95 South by using the on-ramp at Morris and Water streets in South Philadelphia.

Drivers on I-676 East who are heading toward I-95 South will be directed to exit at Sixth Street, turn left on Race Street and then to turn right onto Columbus Boulevard. From there, they can access I-95 South by using the on-ramp at Morris and Water streets.

The closures are needed so that crews can begin installing the steel deck beams that will support the cap over I-95 and Columbus Boulevard at Penn's Landing. The $329 million capping project will allow for the development of the Park at Penn's Landing, a green space that will connect Old City to the Delaware River waterfront. The project also includes an extension of the South Street pedestrian bridge over the highway.

The 11.5-acre Park at Penn's Landing, set to open by 2029, will include an ice rink, amphitheater, cafe and play area. The Irish and Scottish memorials that have been present on Chestnut Street will be reinstalled at Front and Walnut Streets. They temporarily have been relocated to Foglietta Plaza until the park's construction.

The west side of Front Street's abutment and center pier are mostly complete, PennDOT said in April. A second support pier is in the process of being built on the east side of I-95, and foundational work is being done on the east side of Columbus Boulevard.

The Lombard Circle ramp to I-95 north is closed for the next two years due to the construction, and the Market Street ramp to I-95 south will be closed until November.