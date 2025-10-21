More News:

October 21, 2025

FBI seeks suspects in botched armored truck robbery at Northeast Philly Wawa

Masked men attempted to steal from a vehicle parked outside the convenience store on Frankford Avenue early Friday morning.

Kristin Hunt
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
FBI Wawa robbery

The FBI is looking for the suspects involved in the botched armored truck robbery Friday morning in Philadelphia's Holmesburg neighborhood. The masked men tried to rob a Loomis vehicle parked outside the Wawa on Frankford Avenue, investigators say.

The FBI is looking for suspects involved in the attempted robbery of an armored truck in Holmesburg.

According to the bureau's Philadelphia office, two masked men approached a Loomis truck parked in front of the Wawa at 7715 Frankford Ave. around 8 a.m. Friday morning. Both wore dark clothing and blue gloves, and one carried a rifle. 

When they attempted to rob the vehicle, the driver fired five rounds at the suspects. They retreated down an alley behind the Wawa, jumping into a stolen red Honda Accord waiting for them. 

The pair and a getaway driver later abandoned that car and fled on foot. The suspects also left a stolen Acura RDX at the scene of the attempted robbery.

The FBI said the men should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about the crime can contact the Philly field office at 215-418-4000 or submit a tip online.

