ITV donating portion of proceeds from drinks to Project Black & Blue

October 28, 2019
Chef Nick Elmi's East Passyunk Avenue bar ITV is hosting an event on Tuesday, Oct. 29, to benefit service industry workers.
Founded by Craftmade Aprons, Project Black & Blue provides assistance to those suffering from mental, physical and financial stress. This Tuesday, a portion of proceeds from three different drinks will go to the initiative.
Starting at 8 p.m., ITV will donate $2 from every Konrad No. 4 cocktail sold. The drink is a unique take on a Manhattan and includes Maker's Mark, Punt e Mes vermouth, Benedictine liqueur, Luxardo Maraschino liqueur and bitters.
In addition, ITV also will donate $1 from every Miller High Life sold and $1 from every non-alcoholic Liquid Death Mountain Water.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
8 p.m.
ITV
1615 E. Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19148
