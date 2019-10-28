More Events:

October 28, 2019

ITV donating portion of proceeds from drinks to Project Black & Blue

Enjoy a cocktail while helping service industry workers in need

By Sinead Cummings
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
ITV hosting event for Project Black & Blue Courtesy of/ITV

Inside ITV on East Passyunk Avenue. The bar is hosting an event on Tuesday, Oct. 29, to raise money for Project Black & Blue.

Chef Nick Elmi's East Passyunk Avenue bar ITV is hosting an event on Tuesday, Oct. 29, to benefit service industry workers.

Founded by Craftmade Aprons, Project Black & Blue provides assistance to those suffering from mental, physical and financial stress. This Tuesday, a portion of proceeds from three different drinks will go to the initiative.

RELATED: Gabi, an Art Deco-inspired cafe, bringing French fare to North Broad | Chef Nick Elmi releases first cookbook, "Laurel: Modern American Flavors in Philadelphia"

Starting at 8 p.m., ITV will donate $2 from every Konrad No. 4 cocktail sold. The drink is a unique take on a Manhattan and includes Maker's Mark, Punt e Mes vermouth, Benedictine liqueur, Luxardo Maraschino liqueur and bitters.

In addition, ITV also will donate $1 from every Miller High Life sold and $1 from every non-alcoholic Liquid Death Mountain Water.

Event to Benefit Project Black & Blue

Tuesday, Oct. 29
8 p.m.
ITV
1615 E. Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19148

Sinead Cummings
