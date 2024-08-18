Jalen Hurts watch: Eagles' offense struggles in long day of training camp

The Eagles practiced for nearly two hours Sunday, with most of it coming in the form of 11-on-11 team drills in game-mimicking situations.

The coaches were practicing too, with select coordinators and position coaches taking their places on the balcony of the NovaCare practice facility to call plays. It was not a scripted practice, and frustrated Eagles offensive players like DeVonta Smith and Landon Dickerson would vouch for that.

Here's a look at all 41 plays run by the first-team offense and quarterback Jalen Hurts on Sunday:

11 on 11 at own 30-yard line

1. A play-action pass quickly finds DeVonta Smith for what appeared to be a first down.

2. A handoff goes to Saquon Barkley who gains a few. Without live tackling it's hard to really know how well Barkley has been running this summer.

3. With pressure, Hurts rolls to his right and throws the ball away. This would become a theme for the day.

4. A handoff goes to Barkley who gets obliterated at the line of scrimmage by Jalen Carter.

5. A pass to a wide open Barkley gets around five yards before a whistle.

6. Another Barkley running play gets close to a first down.

7. Hurts finds Dallas Goedert darting down the left sideline for a sizable gain of yards.

8. A screen pass to A.J. Brown gets five yards or so.

9. Hurts scrambles to give himself more time but there is no target to be found — he throws it away again.

10. A "sack," we'll call it a coverage sack but Brandon Graham was close to the action.

11 on 11 at the 50-yard line

11. A slight overthrow to Goedert on the right sideline on a pass that probably was catchable if Goedert had kept running.

12. Hurts with a rare mistake — fumbling behind the line of scrimmage before recovering and handing the ball off.

13. It was probably another "sack," but Hurts kept moving and eventually dumped the ball off to Smith.

14. A fumbled shotgun snap is recovered by Barkley in a heads-up play.

15. A quick out to Smith falls incomplete on a pass that looked forced. Nakobe Dean was right there to make a very good play.

16. An incomplete pass for Brown over the middle of the field.

11 on 11 at own 8-yard line

17. Smith makes another catch over the middle for around four yards.

18. Hurts finds an open Goedert for a first down on the right side.

19. Barkley runs for a few yards.

20. One of the best plays of the day came here, as Hurts threw a gorgeous spiral to Smith sprinting down the left sideline — he gets around 25 yards.

21. A quick pass to Goedert goes for seven.

22. With pressure, Hurts scrambles for a first down.

23. A delayed handoff to Barkley gains a few yards.

24. With pressure, Hurts is forced to dump the ball off to Barkley who gets a positive gain.

25. A "sack" from Zack Baun. The defensive line dominated the day, in part because Lane Johnson took a veteran's day off.

26. An incomplete pass intended for Smith over the middle — broken up by Darius Slay.

27. Hurts rolls left and throws incomplete to Goedert.

28. A borderline "sack" here with pressure from Graham. Hurts did dump the ball off after he likely would have been tackled.

11 on 11 from opponent 20-yard line

29. Barkley runs between the tackles for five yards.

30. A "sack" with very quick pressure from Carter and Jordan Davis up the middle.

31. Realizing they're in the red zone, Hurts uncorks a fade pass intended for Brown running for the end zone. It's incomplete with tight coverage from Slay.

32. Goedert gets close to the end zone with a catch on the right sideline.

33. Hurts calls his own number on an option play and scores a touchdown with his legs.

11 on 11 at own 35-yard line, "end of game" scenario

34. A pass to Barkley in the flat gains five yards.

35. A clear "sack" — though it was hard to see which defender would have gotten Hurts first.

36. A slick little timing route to Smith finds the ball in his hands with room to run in the middle of the field. He turns on the afterburners but the play is whistled dead after around 25 yards gained.

37. An effortless toss down the sideline finds Brown for another 25 yards.

38. Barkley makes a catch on the left side of the field for an eight-yard gain.

39. A broken play sees Hurts scramble for a few yards.

40. Hurts overthrows Brown in the end zone.

41. This was either a sack, or an incompletion to Smith in the end zone. The first team offense was clearly unhappy walking off the field after this final play.

In all, Hurts had a bit of a down day — at least by his standards — with the defense stealing the show. Hurts was 14-for-25 with some impressive throws, a touchdown run, seven "sacks" and two fumbles.

