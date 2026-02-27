More Events:

February 27, 2026

Jason Aldean bringing 2026 tour to Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

The country star’s 'Songs About Us' tour stops in Camden this fall with Chase Matthew, Mackenzie Carpenter and Dee Jay Silver.

Jason Aldean Press Photo Provided Courtesy/Live Nation

Jason Aldean will perform at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion on Sept. 19 as part of his 2026 “Songs About Us” tour.

Jason Aldean is headed back to the Philadelphia area with a stop at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion on Saturday, Sept. 19.

The Camden date is part of the country singer’s 22-city “Songs About Us” tour ahead of his album of the same name, due April 24. Chase Matthew, Mackenzie Carpenter and Dee Jay Silver are scheduled to perform at the show.

Aldean has spent more than 20 years on the country charts, with multiple No. 1 singles and a string of successful albums. The tour comes as he prepares to release “Songs About Us,” which includes the upcoming single “Don’t Tell On Me.”

Tickets will be available through a fan presale beginning Tuesday, March 3, with general sales opening Friday, March 6, at 10 a.m. via Live Nation.

Jason Aldean's "Songs About Us Tour"

Saturday, Sept. 19
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
1 Harbour Blvd.
Camden, NJ 08103

