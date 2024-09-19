Jason Kelce says the 76ers should stay in South Philadelphia

The proposed 76ers arena in Center City gained a powerful supporter this week in Mayor Cherelle Parker, who endorsed the plan Wednesday. But a prominent sports figure has come out strongly against it.

Jason Kelce said the situation "sucks" during a Thursday morning appearance on SportsRadio 94WIP. The retired Eagle accused the Sixers' ownership of "strong-arming the city" to approve the plans, which call for a $1.55 billion arena on Market Street between 10th and 11 streets. Earlier this month, the team said it would "seriously" consider New Jersey's pitch to build an arena in Camden, saying it was "running out of time to reach an agreement" with Philadelphia city officials.

"I would prefer it stays in South Philly, unquestionably," Kelce said. "And I'll say this, when it does get built in Center City, and all these people are displaced, at the end of the day, people are probably going to love it. In 10 years, all of this is going to be different, and we're probably going to be really happy that there's this beautiful complex that was developed down there, and it's a thriving part of the city. But right now, I really hate it."

Kelce emphasized that his "disdain" was personal. He likened the team's talk of considering a New Jersey arena to the Cleveland Browns' relocation to Baltimore in 1996. Owner Art Modell left the city amid frustrated negotiations for a new stadium. When the reincarnated Browns returned to Cleveland in 1999, it was with the promise of a new $283 million home, mostly financed through public funds. The Sixers have pledged not to accept any city funding.

"Part of this is growing up in Cleveland, I went through this firsthand and I lost a football team for three years," Kelce said. "So I get the mayor's position and why they're doing this, but it sucks. And I just don't think that amount of disrespect towards the citizens that allow you to have this team is appropriate."

Morning show hosts Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie prompted Kelce's comments by asking him where he'd prefer the Sixers play, giving him three options: Camden, Center City or South Philadelphia. SportsRadio 94WIP posted the same poll to X, formerly known as Twitter, early Thursday morning. Respondents have sided with Kelce in a landslide; about 79% of voters have chosen South Philadelphia as of 1:10 p.m.

Kelce also took to social media after a listener criticized his stance, claiming the Sixers don't have adequate space at Wells Fargo Center.

"To be clear, I would absolutely support the Sixers building their own arena in South Philadelphia," Kelce wrote. "The renting thing isn't fair to them, I just hate the strong arming of the city to force an inevitable move into an area that the local residents, and vast majority of Philadelphians don't prefer (to) be in center city. ... It just pisses me off now, with the way it's happening, and I'm gonna be pissed for the foreseeable future at how this is being forced currently. The threat of moving the team is bulls***, I hate it."

The radio chatter followed Parker's announcement Wednesday that she had reached an agreement with the team to stay in Philadelphia. She promised to send legislation needed to approve the project to City Council, where it will face a vote. The timeline of this process remains unclear, but Councilmember Mark Squilla, who represents the district where the arena would be built, has long pledged to share the bills with the community 30 days before their introduction.

