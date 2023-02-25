Eagles' Jason Kelce, wife Kylie announce birth of third daughter

Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie announced the birth of the couple's third daughter. Bennett Llewellyn Kelce was born Thursday, weighing 8 pounds and 5 ounces.

Kelce's brother Travis commented on the post, "Baby Bennett!!!" The Eagles also sent their congratulations, adding, "Congratulations! Welcome to the family."

Kylie also shared an Instagram story of all three of Kelce's daughters, Wyatt, Elliotte, and Bennett, as newborns. "I know that they all just look squishy at this stage," she said. "But I really feel like Bennett is pretty much a clean split."

In the lead-up to the Super Bowl, the Kelce brothers talked about the possibility of Kylie giving birth at the big game on their "New Heights" podcast. Because the mother-to-be was 38 weeks pregnant, she brought her OB-GYN with her on the trip to Arizona.

"Kylie's bringing her OB because she's going to be 38 weeks pregnant at the game," Jason told Travis. "That could be a super Kelce Bowl. If she has a baby in the stadium, it's officially scripted."