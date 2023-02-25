More News:

Eagles' Jason Kelce, wife Kylie announce birth of third daughter

Baby Bennett Llewellyn Kelce was born Thursday, weighing 8 pounds and 5 ounces

Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie announced the birth of their third daughter Bennett Llewellyn. The baby was born on Thursday. Kylie, who was 38 weeks pregnant during the week of the Super Bowl brought her OB-GYN to the big game.

Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie announced the birth of the couple's third daughter. Bennett Llewellyn Kelce was born Thursday, weighing 8 pounds and 5 ounces.

The Kelce's announced their newest team member in an Instagram post on Friday. 

MORE: Eagles C Jason Kelce will soon have another 'will he, won't he' retirement decision

"Yesterday, little lady #3 joined us," they captioned the picture.

Kelce's brother Travis commented on the post, "Baby Bennett!!!" The Eagles also sent their congratulations, adding, "Congratulations! Welcome to the family."

Kylie also shared an Instagram story of all three of Kelce's daughters, Wyatt, Elliotte, and Bennett, as newborns. "I know that they all just look squishy at this stage," she said. "But I really feel like Bennett is pretty much a clean split."

In the lead-up to the Super Bowl, the Kelce brothers talked about the possibility of Kylie giving birth at the big game on their "New Heights" podcast. Because the mother-to-be was 38 weeks pregnant, she brought her OB-GYN with her on the trip to Arizona. 

"Kylie's bringing her OB because she's going to be 38 weeks pregnant at the game," Jason told Travis. "That could be a super Kelce Bowl. If she has a baby in the stadium, it's officially scripted."

