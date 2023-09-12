Former Eagles OT Jason Peters gets signed to Seahawks practice squad

Jason Peters, at age 41, is still going.

The former Eagles offensive tackle has been signed to the Seattle Seahawks, his agent confirmed Tuesday, with the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo adding that the move is as an addition to Seattle's practice squad – at least for now.

Peters, who would now be going into his 20th NFL season, spent 11 of those in Philadelphia from 2009-2020, and was an anchor on the offensive line for the majority of them.

During his run with the Eagles, he made seven Pro Bowls and was a two-time First-Team All-Pro selection in 2011 and 2013, with the latter coming off a return from an entire year off because of a ruptured Achilles.

In 2017, on the run that led to the Eagles' first-ever Super Bowl title, Peters was performing as arguably one of the best offensive tackles in the league until an ACL tear midway through cost him the rest of the season. Lane Johnson and the rest of the O-line, however, still rallied around him on a train that was never going to stop.

Getting up there in age, Peters hung around in Philadelphia for a few more years on a string of one-year contracts, but the Eagles eventually had to move on following the disastrous 2020 COVID season.

He latched on with the Bears in 2021, then was brought on to the rival Cowboys in 2022 when Dallas had an O-line rife with injury. He appeared in only 10 games though and started in just one of them, then spent the offseason waiting for any other takers.

Seattle is taking the flier now.

