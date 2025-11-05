Sports anchor Jeff Skversky says he's returning to FOX29 in a 'full circle moment'

Former 6ABC sports anchor Jeff Skversky will make his return to the Philadelphia media market this week with a new gig at FOX29.

Skversky, who most recently worked as an anchor for CBS News Detroit, shared the news Wednesday morning on social media. He said he will be joining the FOX29 news team, but didn't elaborate on what his role with the station will be.

Skversky started his Philadelphia TV career at FOX29 in 2008, covering the Phillies' World Series run.

"Full-circle moment," Skversky wrote. "... Can't wait to be back on-air, telling stories in my hometown."

The Temple University graduate spent 13 years at 6ABC before his abrupt departure in late 2021. He moved to Detroit in late 2022, but left in November 2023 to seek new opportunities that would let him bring his family back to the Philly area.

"We moved to Detroit last September with a newborn, and it's been extremely difficult raising two small children away from family, and without a support system," Skversky said when he left CBS News Detroit.

Skversky has remained plugged in to Philly sports, regularly posting news and updates about the Eagles and Phillies on social media. On Sunday, he posted a photo with Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham during a charity event in Plymouth Meeting.

"BG told me he's excited to make his season debut & feels great since coming out of retirement," Skversky said. The Eagles play the Green Bay Packers next week on "Monday Night Football."

Over the summer, FOX29 made another local hire, bringing on South Jersey native Morgan Parrish as an assignment reporter and anchor on "Good Day Philadelphia."