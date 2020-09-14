Jet Wine Bar and Café Ynez throwing party with authentic Mexican cuisine

Two popular Philly spots are teaming up to throw an outdoor party from Thursday, Sept. 17, through Sunday, Sept. 20.

Jet Wine Bar and Café Ynez are hosting Baja Bash, a celebration of Mexican cuisine and culture in the Jet Wine Garden.

There will be Mexican food from Café Ynez executive chef JC Piña, as well as Mexican beer, cocktails made fresh juices juices and special Mexican wines by the glass or bottle.



The food menu includes shrimp cocktail with an orange sauce, two kinds of empanadas and a "pizza" topped with shredded chicken, cotija cheese, avocado and hot sauce.

The speciality drinks include the Oaxacan with mezcal, basil, lime, agave nectar and salt, and the Mango Chile Margarita with silver tequila, ancho reyes chile liqueur, lime and mango.

Baja Bash will be in full swing Thursday from 4 to 10 p.m., Friday 4 to 11 p.m., Saturday noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday 4 to 10 p.m. No reservations are necessary.

