October 02, 2019

Jill Stein expected at Philly federal courthouse in touchscreen voting machine battle

The former Green Party presidential candidate is an advocate for using systems that produce paper trails ahead of the 2020 election

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Voting Courts
Pennsylvania voting machines elections Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Voting machines at a polling location in the dining room of The Gold Standard Cafe on Baltimore Ave. in West Philadelphia on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.

Former Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein is expected to be in a Philadelphia courtroom on Wednesday to ask a federal judge to block the city from using touchscreen voting machines for its elections.

Stein has been an outspoken opponent of the machines as part of the 2016 lawsuit over vote-counting during the presidential election, which was settled, in part, by Gov. Tom Wolf's promise to buy new voting systems in Pennsylvania that leave verifiable paper trails before the 2020 elections. 

MORE NEWS: Pennsylvania legislators push 'fair pay to play' bill for college athletes after California success

In her 2016 complaint, Stein called the Pennsylvania election system a "national disgrace" and the state's machines "vulnerable, hackable, antiquated technology." 

Stein also writes in the suit that "the majority of machines voted for Donald Trump in Pennsylvania. But who did the people vote for?"

In July, election-security advocates and voters filed a petition seeking the Pennsylvania Department of State to reconsider its approval of the touchscreen machines, which are approved in Philadelphia and several other counties.

Some claim the machines have security flaws, violate ballot secrecy by allowing poll workers to inadvertently see votes, lack accessibility for voters with disabilities, and do not comply with state election code. Activists for paper ballots have urged officials for months not to choose the ExpressVote XL machines, which were selected in February 2019.

Stein has not confirmed her Wednesday appearance in court, however she's expected to show up at a Board of Elections meeting before going to the city's federal courthouse, according to the AP. 

