More Health:

February 25, 2020

Jimmy John's hit with FDA warning over links to E. coli, salmonella outbreaks

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Health Stories FDA
Jimmy Johns FDA Mr. Satterly/Public Domain

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration claims vegetables sold at Jimmy John's locations resulted in E. Coli and Salmonella outbreaks affecting at least 17 states in the past seven years.

National sandwich chain Jimmy John's received a warning letter from the FDA last week implicating the company in at least five outbreaks of E. coli or salmonella during the last seven years.

The Illinois-based company has more than 2,800 locations across the United States, most of them franchise-owned.

The FDA letter from Feb. 21, claims that certain vegetables sold at Jimmy John's locations, including raw sprouts and cucumbers, were contaminated in outbreaks that reached consumers in at least 17 states.

While the company took some corrective actions, such as destroying sprouts at all of its restaurants in Iowa, the FDA is questioning whether Jimmy John's has done enough to ensure the safety of its produce.

"You have not provided FDA with any information demonstrating long-term, sustainable corrections have been implemented throughout your organization to prevent this violation from recurring in the future," FDA program division director William Weissinger said.

A similar warning letter has also been sent to one of Jimmy John's suppliers, whose sprouts were responsible for sickening 22 people with E. coli in Iowa.

The FDA is requiring a response letter from Jimmy John's with specific actions the company is taking to prevent future outbreaks caused by food sold at its restaurants. The company has 15 days to respond.

"Failure to promptly correct these violations may result in enforcement action by FDA without further notice, including seizure and/or injunction," the FDA warned.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health Stories FDA United States Salmonella E. coli

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Without Ben Simmons, Sixers are in a hole they dug for themselves
Ben-Simmons_022420_usat

Commuting

SEPTA service changes mark end of skip-stop service on Market-Frankford Line
septa

Health Stories

Penn researchers developing oral medication to speed up healing of broken bones
Penn Broken Bones

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: Phillies' history shows low arbitration offer means nothing, Realmuto will sign here
JT-Realmuto_022420_usat

TV

'Dispatches from Elsewhere' cast gushes about Philly in new behind-the-scenes video
Dispatches from Elsewhere Segel

Arts & Culture

'Wildlife Photographer of the Year' exhibit features 100 stunning photos
Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibit at Academy of Natural Sciences

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved