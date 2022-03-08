More Sports:

March 08, 2022

Joe Banner names the Eagles as Deshaun Watson's most likely landing spot before article is deleted

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
030822DeshaunWatson Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports

Texans QB (for now) Deshaun Watson

On Tuesday, former Eagles executive Joe Banner wrote a long, detailed article for a website called "The 33rd Team" about his thoughts on where Deshaun Watson will ultimately end up in 2022. It included 11 teams, nine of which were deemed "unlikely suitors," and two of which — the Eagles and the Carolina Panthers — were called "real possibilities."

The article was formerly here, but appears to have since been deleted. The Eagles' section said the following: 

Eagles: This leaves us with the Philadelphia Eagles, who are the most likely landing spot for Watson. Philly has three first round picks this year: their own pick, Miami’s first from the trade-up for Waddle, and the Colts first from the Wentz trade. They can create the cap room—perhaps not as easily as other teams, but they have the capital to do it. They will, however, want to restructure Watson’s deal a little bit, so the short term cap numbers are a little bit lower.

The Eagles are clearly a team that recognizes if you’re going to win big, you need to have a great quarterback. They selected Donovan McNabb with the second pick in 1999. They signed Michael Vick. They traded and later re-signed Carson Wentz. They even took Jalen Hurts with a second-round pick. Their team building philosophy fits. There are teams that will do whatever it takes to get a great QB, and there are others that will not acquiesce if the QB costs too much. The Eagles fall into the former category. They will be aggressive. They have the capital to do it and an owner who’s shown over time the willingness to spend the money if it matters enough. Plus, by the time Watson realizes how few options he actually has given the circumstances, he will think of Philly as more desirable than he thought a year ago.

The Eagles’ effusiveness and the degree of their enthusiasm about Hurts at the Combine indicates they’re trying to prepare for him being traded to maximize his value. If they can get Watson for Hurts, a first this year, and a first next year, it could go down as one of the best trades in NFL history. They’d be getting a top 5 to top 7 QB for $34M APY. If he were up for an extension right now, he’d get at least $45-47M. I can’t think of an example of a player of this caliber being traded.

So that's kinda weird. 🤔

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Deshaun Watson

Videos

Featured

Limited - OddsJam Main2

Sports Betting: How I made over $400K living on the PA/NJ border
Limited - Navy Yard Philadelphia

Philly Shipyard is hiring Philly residents for full-time quality-wage careers

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles stay or go: Cornerback
Steven_Nelson_2_Eagles_49ers_Frese.jpg

Sponsored

Five essential tips for first-time Philly homebuyers
Philly neighborhoods looking ahead to Center City

Courts

Bill Cosby sexual assault conviction won't be reinstated; U.S. Supreme Court declines to hear case
U.S. Supreme Court Bill Cosby

Children's Health

It's OK if some families aren't ready to go maskless, CHOP doctor says
COVID-19 mask children

Celebrities

'Harry Potter' star Rupert Grint spotted at Minella's Diner in Wayne
Rupert Grint Minella's Diner

Family-Friendly

The Logan's 'Sister Sunday' market features women-owned businesses
The Logan Philadelphia

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved