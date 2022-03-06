Eagles 2022 free agency rumor and report tracker

NFL free agency will essentially begin on Monday, March 14, when the NFL will open a two-day window during which teams are permitted to contact and negotiate with free agents. The first day of the new league year, which is the "official" start of free agency, is March 16.

Since we're right around the corner from free agency, let's start tracking reports and rumors that are pertinent to the Philadelphia Eagles. Most recent entries at the top:

Eagles "positioned to strike" if the right deal is there for Deshaun Watson

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated:

Those in the league continue to connect Watson to the Eagles and Broncos. Obviously, clarity with Watson’s legal situation would help (and further bolster the market for him), but the football people in those two places are positioned to strike if the right deal is there. Philly owner Jeffrey Lurie has consistently been willing to take players with baggage, and Denver doesn’t have an owner right now.

The Eagles were clearly interested in Watson during the 2021 offseason, and they will continue to be connected to him until (a) Watson is traded somewhere else, (b) he definitively says he won't play for the Eagles, (c) the Eagles definitively say that they have no interest in Watson, or (d) the Eagles make a different splash move for a quarterback.

Howie Roseman was given the opportunity to pour some cold water on Watson rumors at the Combine, and he punted.

"We have Jalen Hurts, who's a 23-year-old quarterback, who led his team to the playoffs, and he's going to get better and better and better," Roseman said. "He's going to do everything possible to get better, and we have to do our part in that.

"In terms of players on different teams, no matter what position, don't feel comfortable, can't talk about players on other teams.

"What's going on in the league, I think that's part of what we missed here the last couple of years. I think you kind of come here and you kind of start hearing some things about what's going on at each position, and you just try to gather information. I'm not talking about the quarterback position, I'm talking about in general. You try to gather information about what's going on and what opportunities there are to improve our football team."

By contrast, Dolphins GM Chris Greer emphatically stated that Miami is out on Watson, when they also clearly had strong interest in him a year ago:

It could be another long offseason of Watson talk.

#JimmySmellTestRating: 👃👃👃👃👃👃👃👃 8 out of 10 noses.

Eagles "expected to show interest in signing Packers LB De'Vondre Campbell"

This report comes via Evan Massey (not to be confused with PhillyVoice's Evan Macy) of NFL Analysis Network.

Campbell had a career year for the Packers in 2021, racking up 146 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 INTs, 2 forced fumbles, and 5 pass breakups on his way to first-team All-Pro honors. He had 53 more tackles than the next closest player on the Packers' defense.

The Eagles have traditionally been active each year in the linebacker market in free agency, but they have targeted low-cost players. For example:

Year Player Years Money 2021 Eric Wilson 1 $2,750,000 2020 Jatavis Brown 1 $1,047,500 2019 L.J. Fort 3 $5,500,000 2019 Zach Brown 1 $3,000,000 2018 Corey Nelson 1 $1,600,000 2018 Paul Worrilow 1 $880,000



Going cheap at linebacker hasn't exactly worked for the Eagles, as evidenced by the list of names above, so there's perhaps some logic that they will finally pony up a little more money to help fix the position. However, it's very unlikely that they'll go from one extreme to the other and shell out major money for an All-Pro player, especially when they don't have much in the way on financial resources at their disposal.

#JimmySmellTestRating: 👃👃 2 out of 10 noses.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader