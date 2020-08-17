John Oliver slams Philly attorney over racial bias in infamous jury selection training video

A former Philadelphia assistant district attorney was featured prominently Sunday night in the latest episode of HBO's "Last Week Tonight," in which host John Oliver highlighted an old jury selection training video that exhibited overt racial bias.

Oliver's latest deep dive examined the flaws of jury selection in the United States, where the process often excludes certain populations in order to influence the likelihood of a conviction, both indirectly and directly.

Oliver pointed to a leaked 1986 video in which then-assistant D.A. Jack McMahon educated young prosecutors on the importance of avoiding Black jurors, particularly "intelligent" Black jurors. (The relevant portion of the video starts at about the 9:50 mark).

"Another factor, I'll tell you, in selecting Blacks — you don't want the real educated ones," McMahon said. "Again, this goes across the board of all races. You don't want smart people. But if you're sitting down and you're going to take Blacks, you want older Blacks."

At another point in the video, McMahon singled out Black women.

"In my experience, Black women, young Black women, are very bad," McMahon said. "There's an antagonism, I guess, maybe because they're downtrodden on two respects. They got two minorities. They're women and they're Blacks, so they're downtrodden on two areas and they somehow want to take it out on somebody, and you don't want it to be you."

Oliver pointed to a review of felony cases tried by McMahon, which found that Black jurors were removed at such a high rate that the odds of it happening by chance were "less than one in a quadrillion."

In recent years, McMahon's video resurfaced amid a Supreme Court case concerning a 1987 death penalty case in Georgia. A Black defendant convicted of murder was sentenced to death by an all-white jury, but the Supreme Court ruled in 2016 that racial bias had excluded Black prospective jurors, violating the Constitution under Batson vs. Kentucky (1986).

An amicus brief filed with the court in that racial bias case touched on the Philly training video:

Prosecutorial race discrimination is sometimes frighteningly overt. In 1986, Jack McMahon, an assistant district attorney in Philadelphia, created a training film teaching prosecutors to exclude young blacks from juries. He explains in the video that “blacks from the low-income areas are less likely to convict”; “you don’t want those people on your jury”; “it may appear as if you’re being racist, but again, you’re just being realistic”; “young black women are very bad” because “they’re downtrodden in two respects,” namely “[t]hey are women and they’re black” and “they somehow want to take it out on somebody and you don’t want it to be you.”

In 1997, McMahon ran a Republican campaign for Philadelphia District Attorney against incumbent Lynn Abraham, who had faced her own share of racial bias accusations. In the midst of the campaign, Abraham leaked the full hour-long training video in which McMahon discussed excluding Black jurors.

At the time, McMahon called Abraham's leak "trickery," complaining during a press conference that the D.A. was "risking the conviction of 36 murderers, including cop-killers, just for her own political gain," The New York Times reported.

"This good person and this good candidate will not cower to the transparent trickery of this district attorney, this life-long politician," McMahon said. "I have been stopped in the street by many African-Americans who wanted to shake my hand. They know how I've battled racism."

McMahon went into private practice in 1990 and has served as a criminal defense attorney ever since, representing high-profile clients including Kermit Gosnell, the West Philadelphia abortion doctor who was sentenced to life in prison in 2013 for the murder of three late-term fetuses.

On Sunday night's episode of "Last Week Tonight," Oliver said his team reached out to McMahon, who was "very upset" and lamented in an email that, "... everyone has tried to some how make this racist."

In the email, which was only partially quoted, McMahon expressed that, "... the best jury is bi-racial."

PhillyVoice reached out to McMahon's office for comment Monday afternoon and will update the story if the attorney responds.