Jon Marks returns to 97.5 The Fanatic, taking over Mike Missanelli's midday slot

Sports talk host Jon Marks is returning to 97.5 The Fanatic on Monday to take over the midday slot left open by the departure of Mike Missanelli, who was laid off by station owner Beasley Media Group last month.

Marks made the announcement Thursday on the station's afternoon show. He'll start Monday in the 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. slot.

"Jon's talent, credibility, and connection with Philadelphia sports fans are second to none," 97.5 The Fanatic program director Scott Masteller said in a statement. "His energy and insight make him the perfect fit to lead our midday lineup."

The station added that Marks brings a "trusted and familiar voice" back to its weekday programming.

Marks first worked at 97.5 The Fanatic from 2005 to 2016, starting out as a producer before co-hosting morning and midday shows. At rival station SportsRadio 94 WIP, Marks co-hosted the afternoon show with former Eagle Ike Reese from 2017 to 2023. He told Crossing Broad he left WIP, which dominates sports talk ratings in every time slot, to free up his afternoons to spend more time with his kids.

Most recently, Marks spent a year with PHLY before announcing in July that he was leaving to explore other opportunities.

"Philadelphia is the best sports city in the country, and the fans here are as passionate as they come," Marks said Thursday. "To be able to talk sports with them every day in this new time slot is an honor, and I can't wait to bring that same energy and passion to middays on The Fanatic."

Missanelli, who had multiple stints at 97.5 The Fanatic during his nearly 30-year career, was let go last month about a year after he had returned to the station. He said he had planned to retire in February, when his contract expired, but Beasley Media Group ended his show prematurely. Beasley has cut ties with talent across its portfolio of stations in recent years, including several hosts at 97.5 The Fanatic and at other stations it owns in Philadelphia.

In addition to airing on 97.5 The Fanatic, Marks' new show will be streamed on the station's app and on YouTube.