Kacey Musgraves bringing 'Middle of Nowhere' tour to Philly this fall

Kacey Musgraves is bringing her “Middle of Nowhere” tour to Philadelphia this fall, with a stop set for Friday, Sept. 4, at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, May 8.

The show comes after the release of her sixth studio album, “Middle of Nowhere,” which arrives May 1. The new project comes after 2024’s “Deeper Well,” which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart.

The Philadelphia date is part of a larger North American arena run that begins in August and includes stops in New York, Nashville and Los Angeles. Flatland Cavalry is scheduled to open the Philly show.

Musgraves, an eight-time Grammy winner, is known for blending country with pop and folk influences, a style that has helped her cross into mainstream audiences while still holding onto her roots.

Friday, May 8

Xfinity Mobile Arena

3601 S Broad St.

Philadelphia, PA 19148

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.