Keon King now charged with murder in killing of Kada Scott

Keon King, the man suspected of kidnapping and killing 23-year-old Kada Scott earlier this month, was charged with murder Wednesday after the Philadelphia Medical Examiner's Office released its report that Scott's death was a homicide.

King, 21, already is charged with arson, kidnapping and other offenses connected to the investigation into Scott's disappearance on Oct. 4. After a two-week search, Scott's remains were found Saturday in a shallow grave nearby the vacant Ada Lewis Middle School in East Germantown, police said.

The medical examiner's office has not released details about the cause of Scott's death.

The new charges filed by Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner's office include homicide, robbery, theft, abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and firearms violations. The DA's office said the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Scott was last seen alive at her job working the overnight shift at an assisted living facility in Chestnut Hill the night she went missing. Police said King exchanged text messages with Scott after she got to work and then met with Scott around 10:15 p.m.

Scott's cellphone went offline about 10 minutes later, authorities said. Her car was found in the parking lot of the assisted living facility, and Scott's co-workers told police she did not finish her shift.

King allegedly drove to meet Scott in a Hyundai Accent he had stolen the night before in East Mount Airy. Minutes after Scott's phone went inactive, that car was recorded by a surveillance camera driving into the parking lot of Awbury Recreation Center, at 6101 Ardleigh St. in East Germantown.

King left the car there, police said, but returned to retrieve it several days later in the early morning hours of Oct. 7. The Hyundai was set on fire and abandoned near 74th Street and Ogontz Avenue, about 1 1/2 miles from Awbury.

Late on Oct. 8, King drove his Toyota Camry to Awbury Rec Center, which is on the same block as the former Ada Lewis Middle School where Scott's body was found, according to court records obtained by 6ABC. Surveillance footage from the parking lot shows two people exiting the Toyota, police said. About four hours later, the surveillance video shows two people removing a large object from the trunk, authorities said.

Police have not publicly identified anyone else involved in King's disappearance or her death.

Investigators used cellphone data to track King to a home on the 5500 block of Belmar Terrace in Southwest Philly, where authorities who searched the property found contractor bags, a hammer and ammunition. Cell phone records included in court documents show King made multiple trips between the Belmar Terrace home and Ada Lewis Middle School.

King turned himself in to Philadelphia police on Oct. 14., four days before Scott's remains were found. Authorities went to the vacant school to search for Scott's remains after receiving an anonymous tip, police said.

King had been arrested in April for allegedly kidnapping and strangling another woman. It was the second time he was taken into custody this year stemming from an incident involving the woman. The charges in that case were dropped after the woman and eyewitnesses did not show up twice for court dates. The DA's office refiled the charges after Scott's disappearance.

King had been in custody with bail set at 10% of $2.5 million. With the murder charge, his bail has been revoked.

Krasner said his office remains in contact with Scott's parents and other family members, and staff from the victim services unit are available in Scott's East Mount Airy community to provide support.

Authorities said the public can continue to provide tips and information to the police department's tip line at 215-686-TIPS or by calling the DA's office at 215-686-8000.