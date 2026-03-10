More News:

March 10, 2026

Family-run Kelly’s Seafood to close after 68 years in business in Northeast Philly

The owners say the will keep the restaurant open until they sell their building on Old Bustleton Avenue.

By Molly McVety
Kelly's Seafood NE Philly Street View/Google Maps

The owners of Kelly’s Seafood said they plan to retire after they sell their storefront in Northeast Philly.

The owners of Kelly's Seafood said they plan to retire and put the Northeast Philly building up for sale after 68 years in business.

Known for its dense menu and early-bird specials, the family-run restaurant will remain open at 9362 Old Bustleton Ave. until a deal is finalized, the Kelly family wrote on social media.

“We have been honored to serve you and your families,” the post said. “... You stuck by us through some very challenging times, and we thank you for that.”

The owners encouraged customers to use up their gift certificates and said they would reimburse any bought within the past year.

Kelly’s Seafood opened in 1958 and the nautically designed interior and cajun-inspired menu rarely changed over the decades.

Keeping with their saying, "There’s always a Kelly in the kitchen," twin brothers Brett and Brian Kelly are the fourth generation to run the business. Their sister does administrative and hosting duties, their nephew works in the kitchen and their father, Ron, is also involved in its operations.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Kelly’s Seafood was awarded money from media company Barstool Sports’ Barstool Fund, which supported small businesses impacted by public health orders.

The roughly 7,300-square-foot building is being listed for $2.2 million along with its liquor license, equipment, furnishings and an attached apartment unit.

Brett Kelly said the decision to put the property up for sale was first discussed in January and that the restaurant’s employees would be kept up to date on the status of any possible sale.

“A lot went into this decision, family most of all,” Kelly said in an email. “[We’re] not concerned about what comes in here, but the Kelly name will not continue.”

