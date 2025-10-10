Kensington Derby & Arts Festival returns Oct. 25

The Kensington Derby & Arts Festival will return Saturday, Oct. 25, from noon to 8 p.m. along Frankford Avenue between East York and Sergeant streets. The free, family-friendly event celebrates the neighborhood’s creativity with local art, music, food, and the festival’s signature mud pit.

Teams of participants will race homemade, human-powered vehicles — no motors or electricity allowed — through the streets of Kensington before finishing with a muddy splash in the pit. This year, kids can join the fun by taking a ride through the mud themselves.

In addition to the derby, visitors can browse a makers market, watch live art demonstrations, and enjoy food and drinks from local vendors on a pay-as-you-go basis. The festival will also include face painting, children’s activities, and new costume contests for both kids and pets.

From 6 to 8 p.m., the festival will debut Awful Wrestling, a family-friendly, WWE-style show that promises plenty of laughs and high-energy action.

With derby sign-ups underway and new attractions in store, this year’s festival promises another day of creativity, community, and good-natured chaos.

Saturday, Oct. 25 | Noon to 8 p.m.

Frankford Ave.

Between East York & Sergeant streets

Philadelphia, PA 19125

Pay-as-you-go

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.