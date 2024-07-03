More Culture:

Kevin Bacon to star in Netflix dark comedy limited series 'Sirens'

The actor joins Glenn Howerton from 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' along with Julianne Moore and Milly Alcock for the show.

Kevin Bacon will star in the Netflix limited series 'Sirens' as the upper-class husband of one of the show's protagonists. The show is based on the play 'Elemeno Pea.'

Philly native and actor Kevin Bacon is set to appear in the Netflix limited series "Sirens," a dark comedy tackling the issues of class and power.

Bacon will star alongside the show's lead actresses Julianne Moore, Meghann Fahy and Milly Alcock, with Bacon portraying Peter Kell, the husband of Moore's character. Netflix describes Bacon's character as someone from an old money family and an avid outdoorsman.

"Sirens" comes from playwright and screenwriter Molly Smith Metzler, who is basing the show on her play "Elemeno Pea." Metzler previously created the Netflix miniseries "Maid."

The story centers on the characters played by Moore, Fahy and Alcock, with Moore playing Michaela Kell, a socialite who lives a lavish cult-like lifestyle that Alcock's character Simone becomes enamored with. The series will take place over one explosive and eventful weekend.

Also joining Bacon in the series is Glenn Howerton. While not a Philly native himself, Howerton is best known for playing one in "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," which he developed with Rob McElhenney. Howerton will portray the character of Ethan Corbin II, according to Netflix, who is a friend of the Kells who is recklessly spending his trust fund money.

Last year, Bacon appeared in another Netflix original — the apocalyptic "Leave the World Behind." Bacon continued his Netflix streak this year as the antagonist of "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F," which began streaming on Wednesday. He will also appear in the slasher film "MaXXXine," which will hit theaters this Friday.

