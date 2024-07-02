M. Night Shyamalan pitched his new movie, 'Trap,' as 'Silence of the Lambs' at a Taylor Swift concert

The movie "Trap" by director M. Night Shyamalan was inspired by a couple of unexpected sources that become evident when watching its newest trailer.

Speaking to Empire, Shyamalan said his pitch for the film was simple and succinct: "What if 'The Silence Of The Lambs' happened at a Taylor Swift concert?"

The image of a cannibalistic psychiatrist at an "Eras Tour" concert might prompt a giggle, but the newest trailer for "Trap" is not far from that scenario.

Josh Harnett portrays a father accompanying her daughter to a concert for a fictional pop star named Lady Raven, played by Shyamalan's daughter Saleka. But the venue is surrounded by police, and Harnett's character learns the concert is a sting operation to capture a serial killer named "The Butcher."

The trailer heavily implies that Harnett plays this killer. It shows him setting up several traps to sow chaos and escape the authorities.

Shyamalan called the movie a "very scary and Hitchcockian" ride. He said it partially was inspired by Operation Flagship, a 1985 sting in which U.S. Marshals lured fugitives into a convention center by promising NFL tickets.

The filmmaker also detailed the fictional Lady Raven concert directed for the film. "And (the concert) wasn't just a thing in the background. It's equally important," Shyamalan told Empire. "There is no pretend concert going on. I love the idea of cinema as windows within windows. One of the reasons to come see the movie at the movie theatre is because there’s literally a real concert that you can see nowhere except in that movie."

Promotion for the film heavily touts Saleka Shyamalan's role as Lady Raven — maybe in hopes that Saleka's music will be the next big export from the Philadelphia area.

"Trap" premieres in theaters on Aug. 2. Watch the new trailer below: