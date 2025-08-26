More Events:

August 26, 2025

Kimchi Festival returns to LOVE Park Sept. 27–28 with workshops, fashion, games and food

The Korean Cultural Foundation celebrates “Fermenting the Future” with cooking demos, folk games and cultural performances

Love Park for Kimchi Festival Kate Frese/For PhillyVoice

The Kimchi Festival, hosted by the Korean Cultural Foundation, returns to LOVE Park Sept. 27-28, 2025.

The flavors and traditions of Korea will take center stage when the Kimchi Festival returns to LOVE Park on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 27–28, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The free, family-friendly celebration invites visitors to experience the country’s cuisine, art and culture through interactive workshops, live performances and community activities. 

Organized by the Korean Cultural Foundation, this year’s festival embraces the theme “Fermenting the Future,” a nod to both kimchi’s time-honored process and the idea of building resilience and connection for the years ahead.

Festivalgoers can roll up their sleeves in hands-on kimchi-making workshops, learn traditional Korean folk games such as jegichagi, yutnori and ttakjichigi, or try their hand at calligraphy. A marketplace will feature food, crafts and art, while a fan-folding station gives guests the chance to create their own keepsakes.

On stage, performers will highlight the richness of Korean culture with traditional dance, taekwondo demonstrations, drumming, K-pop routines, hanbok fashion shows and even jazz music.

While food may be the star, the festival’s larger purpose is cultural exchange. Proceeds are reinvested into programs that support immigrant communities through education, the arts and social initiatives.

2025 Kimchi Festival

Sept. 27–28, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m
LOVE Park
16th St. and JFK Blvd.
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Free admission

