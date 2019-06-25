Scenes from Hotel Palomar’s 'Glamsino Royale'

Kimpton Hotel Palomar’s hosted their annual casino night "Glamsino Royale," now in its seventh year, which benefits the local nonprofit Action Wellness.

Nearly 150 people dressed in their best glitz and glam outfits and tried their luck at winning prizes from local retailers as well as stays at Kimpton Hotels across the country.

Guests enjoyed beer from Yards, cocktails from Manatawny Stillworks, wine from E. & J. Gallo Winery, as well as bites from Square 1682 as they mixed and mingled on the hotel’s recently-renovated top two floors.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Erin Hunton and Jason Manton pose in the photobooth at Hotel Palomar's Glamsino Royale, Monday, June 24, 2019.



HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Chris Nicodemi and Cara Mercadante at Hotel Palomar's Glamsino Royale, Monday, June 24, 2019.



RELATED: Summer Ale Festival at the Philadelphia Zoo | Eagles Malcom Jenkins and others honored at Mural Arts Wall Ball

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Anna Moore and Aaron Talasnik at Hotel Palomar's Glamsino Royale, Monday, June 24, 2019.



HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Kevin Burns, Executive Director Action Wellness and Carol Watson, General Manager at Hotel Palomar Philadelphia, at Hotel Palomar's Glamsino Royale, Monday, June 24, 2019.



HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Helen and Stean Wilborn at Hotel Palomar's Glamsino Royale, Monday, June 24, 2019.



HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Emily Rachael reacts to being named the Best Dressed Woman at Hotel Palomar's Glamsino Royale, Monday, June 24, 2019.

