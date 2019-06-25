More Culture:

June 25, 2019

Scenes from Hotel Palomar’s 'Glamsino Royale'

The event benefits the local nonprofit Action Wellness

By HughE Dillon
PhillyVoice Contributor
Dillon - Hotel Palomar's Glamsino Royale HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Stella Dora (gold dress), Ta Donna (yellow dress) and Tess Tickle (white dotted dress) stop by the gaming table to say hi to the guests at Hotel Palomar's Glamsino Royale, Monday, June 24, 2019.

Kimpton Hotel Palomar’s hosted their annual casino night "Glamsino Royale," now in its seventh year, which benefits the local nonprofit Action Wellness. 

Nearly 150 people dressed in their best glitz and glam outfits and tried their luck at winning prizes from local retailers as well as stays at Kimpton Hotels across the country.

Guests enjoyed beer from Yards, cocktails from Manatawny Stillworks, wine from E. & J. Gallo Winery, as well as bites from Square 1682 as they mixed and mingled on the hotel’s recently-renovated top two floors.

Dillon - Hotel Palomar's Glamsino Royale, HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Erin Hunton and Jason Manton pose in the photobooth at Hotel Palomar's Glamsino Royale, Monday, June 24, 2019.


Dillon - Hotel Palomar Glamsino RoyaleHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Chris Nicodemi and Cara Mercadante at Hotel Palomar's Glamsino Royale, Monday, June 24, 2019.


Dillon - Hotel Palomar's Glamsino RoyaleHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Anna Moore and Aaron Talasnik at Hotel Palomar's Glamsino Royale, Monday, June 24, 2019.


Dillon - Hotel Palomar's Glamsino RoyaleHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Kevin Burns, Executive Director Action Wellness and Carol Watson, General Manager at Hotel Palomar Philadelphia, at Hotel Palomar's Glamsino Royale, Monday, June 24, 2019.


Dillon - Hotel Palomar's Glamsino RoyaleHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Helen and Stean Wilborn at Hotel Palomar's Glamsino Royale, Monday, June 24, 2019.


Dillon - Hotel Palomar's Glamsino RoyaleHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Emily Rachael reacts to being named the Best Dressed Woman at Hotel Palomar's Glamsino Royale, Monday, June 24, 2019.


Dillon - Hotel Palomar's Glamsino RoyaleHughe Dillon/for PhillyVoice

DJ Sharyn Stone at Hotel Palomar's Glamsino Royale, Monday, June 24, 2019.


