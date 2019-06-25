Scenes from Hotel Palomar’s 'Glamsino Royale'

Stella Dora (gold dress), Ta Donna (yellow dress) and Tess Tickle (white dotted dress) stop by the gaming table to say hi to the guests at Hotel Palomar's Glamsino Royale, Monday, June 24, 2019.
Kimpton Hotel Palomar’s hosted their annual casino night "Glamsino Royale," now in its seventh year, which benefits the local nonprofit Action Wellness.
Nearly 150 people dressed in their best glitz and glam outfits and tried their luck at winning prizes from local retailers as well as stays at Kimpton Hotels across the country.
Guests enjoyed beer from Yards, cocktails from Manatawny Stillworks, wine from E. & J. Gallo Winery, as well as bites from Square 1682 as they mixed and mingled on the hotel’s recently-renovated top two floors.
HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice
Erin Hunton and Jason Manton pose in the photobooth at Hotel Palomar's Glamsino Royale, Monday, June 24, 2019.
HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice
Chris Nicodemi and Cara Mercadante at Hotel Palomar's Glamsino Royale, Monday, June 24, 2019.