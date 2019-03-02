Lacrosse team bus catches on fire on the Schuylkill Expressway

A Greyhound bus carrying the Southern Virginia men’s lacrosse team caught on fire on the eastbound Schuylkill Expressway on Friday night.

The bus caught on fire around Gulph Mills, according to KYW. In the video above, the bus seemed to be pulled over near Exit 329.

Ian Arave, a third-year Southern Virginia player, showed a sense of humor on Twitter about an otherwise scary scene:

According to Arave, the players were all able to exit the bus safely.

Southern Virginia is scheduled to play a game against Stockton University in Atlantic County on Saturday at 11:00 a.m.

