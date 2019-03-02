More News:

March 02, 2019

Lacrosse team bus catches on fire on the Schuylkill Expressway

By Adam Hermann
The fiery scene on the Schuylkill Expressway on Friday night.

A Greyhound bus carrying the Southern Virginia men’s lacrosse team caught on fire on the eastbound Schuylkill Expressway on Friday night.

Bus fire on highway, outside Philadelphia (I-76). Those flames look wicked from r/Dashcam

The bus caught on fire around Gulph Mills, according to KYWIn the video above, the bus seemed to be pulled over near Exit 329.

Ian Arave, a third-year Southern Virginia player, showed a sense of humor on Twitter about an otherwise scary scene:

According to Arave, the players were all able to exit the bus safely.

Southern Virginia is scheduled to play a game against Stockton University in Atlantic County on Saturday at 11:00 a.m.

