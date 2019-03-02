Lacrosse team bus catches on fire on the Schuylkill Expressway

March 02, 2019
A Greyhound bus carrying the Southern Virginia men’s lacrosse team caught on fire on the eastbound Schuylkill Expressway on Friday night.
Bus fire on highway, outside Philadelphia (I-76). Those flames look wicked from r/Dashcam
The bus caught on fire around Gulph Mills, according to KYW. In the video above, the bus seemed to be pulled over near Exit 329.
Ian Arave, a third-year Southern Virginia player, showed a sense of humor on Twitter about an otherwise scary scene:
My lacrosse team’s bus caught fire outside philly so I did the only thing any reasonable person would do pic.twitter.com/CMWN6XGGN3— Heen (@IanRVpark) March 2, 2019
According to Arave, the players were all able to exit the bus safely.
Southern Virginia is scheduled to play a game against Stockton University in Atlantic County on Saturday at 11:00 a.m.
