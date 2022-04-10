More Events:

April 10, 2022

Support women-owned businesses at Ladies Night Out vendor market

A portion of sale proceeds will support breastcancer.org and its effort to promote education surrounding breast health

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Arts & Culture Shopping
Ladies Night Out Ellis Preserve Courtesy of/Pete McClure

Main Line Today is bringing back its annual Ladies Night Out, a vendor market and fashion show event with a portion of proceeds going to benefit BreastCancer.org, an organization aimed at providing education outreach about breast health.

Main Line Today is bringing back its "Ladies Night Out" vendor market and benefit to support BreastCancer.org. Visitors at the Ballroom at Ellis Preserve on April 27 can shop more than a dozen local boutiques, check out a live runway show, and listen to live music. 

From 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., guests will be able to support women-owned small businesses from around the region. Tickets are $40, and a portion of the proceeds will go to BreastCancer.org in its fight to educate people on the complexities of breast health and breast cancer. 

RELATED: Sustainable pop-up market at Cherry Street Pier to benefit urban creators

Participating clothing stores will have their apparel modeled in a runway show, presented with models from Barbizon Chique Models & Talent. Hair and makeup will be provided by Ame Salon and Spa in Wayne, Delaware County. 

Ladies Night OutCourtesy of/Pete McClure

Ladies Night Out at the Ballroom at Ellis Preserve will focus on more than dozen women-owned businesses in the Philadelphia suburbs.


"Ame Salon & Spa, along with our bridal department, Ame Bride, are thrilled to be participating in the Main Line Today Ladies Night Out event for our fourth year as the presenting sponsor," said owner Lori Pastore. "Ame looks forward to showcasing the latest hair and makeup trends during the walkabout fashion show and connecting with our local community." 

There are more than a dozen vendors available for visitors to shop and support. The list is below.

Bra Spectrum: Lingerie shop in Bryn Mawr
Green Eyed Lady: Women's clothing, vintage jewelry in West Chester
La Chic Boutique: Comfortable, work clothing options in West Chester
Saint James Boutique: Online shop specializing in "elevated" pieces
Bridge Your StyleWest Chester clothing and jewelry shop with appointment-based consultations
Kathy Romano Collection: Jewelry from Conshohocken-based Kathy Romano
Boutique on Thirty: Downingtown clothing brand making an effort to provide clothes to women living along Route 30
Grace & Kate Boutique: Newtown Square boutique focused on women's empowerment
Un/Earth: Restorative skincare in Skippack, Montgomery County
J. McLaughlin: Sportswear brand with locations in Chestnut Hill, Haverford, Wayne, and Newtown
CoChic Boutique: Ardmore shop with clothing, accessories, and candles
12 West Boutiques: Women's boho clothing shop with locations in Doylestown, Cape May, and Ocean City
Skyline Laser: Online business specializing in custom signs
Vida Beale Consignment: Upscale consignment shop in West Chester
Danielle Luongo Designs: Home decor for Southeastern Pennsylvania

Hors d'oeuvres, beer, wine, and specialty cocktails will be provided by Finley Catering. BVTLive will provide live music and entertainment for the duration of the vendor market and fashion show. Some of the acts include Deja Blue, Midnight Hour, and more. 

Ladies Night Out

Wednesday, April 27, 2022
5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. | $40 tickets
Ballroom at Ellis Preserve
3821 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Arts & Culture Shopping Newtown Square Runway Main Line Suburbs Fashion Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Limited - Brooklyn Bowl Live Music

Party and bowl while your favorite band is on stage
Limited - Plasma Services Group

Plasma Services Group is recruiting donors for diagnostic research

Just In

Must Read

Flyers

Flyers shift to what's next after unsurprising trade deadline
65_Justin_Braun_FlyersvsKnights_KateFrese.jpg

Sponsored

Social drinking vs. a drinking problem
Purchased - Man drinking alone at a bar

Government

Philly waives residency requirement for police officers, prison workers
Police Residency Rule

Prevention

Childhood health can predict risk of heart attack, stroke later in life
Making healthy lifestyle changes

Travel

American Airlines to offer connecting bus service between Philly and Allentown, Atlantic City
American Airlines buses Philadelphia

Arts & Culture

Sustainable pop-up market at Cherry Street Pier to benefit urban creators
Feminist Flea

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved