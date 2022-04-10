Support women-owned businesses at Ladies Night Out vendor market

Main Line Today is bringing back its "Ladies Night Out" vendor market and benefit to support BreastCancer.org. Visitors at the Ballroom at Ellis Preserve on April 27 can shop more than a dozen local boutiques, check out a live runway show, and listen to live music.

From 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., guests will be able to support women-owned small businesses from around the region. Tickets are $40, and a portion of the proceeds will go to BreastCancer.org in its fight to educate people on the complexities of breast health and breast cancer.

Participating clothing stores will have their apparel modeled in a runway show, presented with models from Barbizon Chique Models & Talent. Hair and makeup will be provided by Ame Salon and Spa in Wayne, Delaware County.

Courtesy of/Pete McClure Ladies Night Out at the Ballroom at Ellis Preserve will focus on more than dozen women-owned businesses in the Philadelphia suburbs.

"Ame Salon & Spa, along with our bridal department, Ame Bride, are thrilled to be participating in the Main Line Today Ladies Night Out event for our fourth year as the presenting sponsor," said owner Lori Pastore. "Ame looks forward to showcasing the latest hair and makeup trends during the walkabout fashion show and connecting with our local community."

There are more than a dozen vendors available for visitors to shop and support. The list is below.

• Bra Spectrum: Lingerie shop in Bryn Mawr

• Green Eyed Lady: Women's clothing, vintage jewelry in West Chester

• La Chic Boutique: Comfortable, work clothing options in West Chester

• Saint James Boutique: Online shop specializing in "elevated" pieces

• Bridge Your Style: West Chester clothing and jewelry shop with appointment-based consultations

• Kathy Romano Collection: Jewelry from Conshohocken-based Kathy Romano

• Boutique on Thirty: Downingtown clothing brand making an effort to provide clothes to women living along Route 30

• Grace & Kate Boutique: Newtown Square boutique focused on women's empowerment

• Un/Earth: Restorative skincare in Skippack, Montgomery County

• J. McLaughlin: Sportswear brand with locations in Chestnut Hill, Haverford, Wayne, and Newtown

• CoChic Boutique: Ardmore shop with clothing, accessories, and candles

• 12 West Boutiques: Women's boho clothing shop with locations in Doylestown, Cape May, and Ocean City

• Skyline Laser: Online business specializing in custom signs

• Vida Beale Consignment: Upscale consignment shop in West Chester

• Danielle Luongo Designs: Home decor for Southeastern Pennsylvania

Hors d'oeuvres, beer, wine, and specialty cocktails will be provided by Finley Catering. BVTLive will provide live music and entertainment for the duration of the vendor market and fashion show. Some of the acts include Deja Blue, Midnight Hour, and more.

Wednesday, April 27, 2022

5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. | $40 tickets

Ballroom at Ellis Preserve

3821 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073