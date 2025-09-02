Port Richmond barbershop starts GoFundMe campaign after break-in

A barbershop is turning to its community for help after a Labor Day burglary.

LB Cuts owner Lou Bravo said a thief broke into the Port Richmond storefront early Monday morning, stealing equipment from the barbers' stations. The business, located at 2731 E. Cumberland St., is now seeking $10,000 on GoFundMe to replace missing tools and repair damages.

In a video included on the crowdfunding page, Bravo said he received a call from a neighbor around 7 a.m. alerting him to the situation. He discovered the glass in the shop's front door had been smashed and multiple items — including electric razors, brushes and hair products — were missing. According to police, the thief dumped the items into a wheeled gray cloth hamper and pushed it out of the store. The suspect also took $450 from the cash box in the register.

Bravo said he is working with police and shared a photo of the suspect, who wears a red hoodie and a white cloth over their face in the image. Per investigators, he is described as a white man with tattoos on the tops of both of his hands. He was wearing a black-and-white checked shirt under his hoodie, a Nike Air Jordan "Jumpman" fleece in hibiscus, black jeans with faded patches and black sneakers with white soles.

"I'm already getting messages from a lot of people, so thank you guys for reaching out and wishing the shop the best," Bravo says in the video. "Yeah, just sad about this right now, but we'll be back."

True to his word, Bravo opened the shop for business Tuesday. LB Cuts is urging anyone who sees barber equipment being sold at another shop, Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace to reach out.





