LeBron James producing 'Brotherly Love' TV series based on Sixers' Ben Simmons

Just because LeBron James took his talents to Los Angeles doesn't mean his burgeoning entertainment career won't shine a light on Philadelphia.

The NBA superstar's production company SpringHill Entertainment will reportedly back an NBC series called "Brotherly Love," which will be based loosely on the upbringing and sibling relationships of Sixers star Ben Simmons, according to Deadline.

James has been a mentor of the Australian-born Simmons for years and both share the same agent at Klutch Sports. The two recently worked out together in Los Angeles. Maybe their meeting had something to do with the project currently in the works.

Also on board for "Brotherly Love" are former "Fresh Off the Boat" producer Kourtney Kang and her brother, Patrick Kang, who joins Michael Levin as a writer for the series. Simmons and his brother, Sean Tribe, will serve as consulting producers.

Simmons, who was raised by an Australian mother and an American father who played professional basketball, had four other half-siblings in addition to Tribe. The single-camera comedy will explore various aspects of the brotherly bond in a multi-ethnic Philadelphia family.

James recently premiered "The Shop" on HBO and has several other projects in the pipeline on a variety of networks and streaming services.

No immediate timetable was given for the show's development, but it will give the Philadelphia area yet another comedy to go with "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" and "The Goldbergs."