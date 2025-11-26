Holiday Bricktacular brings an adults-only night to LEGOLAND Discovery Center

LEGOLAND Discovery Center Philadelphia is inviting adults to tap into their inner child during its Holiday Bricktacular on Friday, Dec. 12, from 6 to 9 p.m. The after-hours event gives guests 18 and older a chance to explore the attraction without children and enjoy a nostalgic, lighthearted night out during the holiday season.

Attendees will have full access to the Discovery Center’s signature experiences, including themed build stations, the 4D theater, MINILAND Philadelphia and the Imagination Express ride. The evening also includes creative workshop sessions and an opportunity to meet the Master Model Builder.

Guests can take part in a seasonal building activity by creating their own LEGO gingerbread houses, with the option to add them to the MINILAND display. Festive attire is encouraged, and visitors are welcome to arrive in their favorite ugly holiday sweaters.

Tickets cost $16. More information is available at legolanddiscoverycenter.com.

Friday, Dec. 12 from 6-9 p.m.

LEGOLAND Discovery Center Philadelphia

Plymouth Meeting Mall

500 W Germantown Pike

Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462

