Three African serval cats escape from Pa. wildlife refuge

A wildlife refuge in the Lehigh Valley is searching for three African serval cats that escaped from their enclosure after it was damaged in a wind storm on Wednesday night.

Cricket Wildlife Center in Alburtis, about 20 miles southwest of Allentown, said the rescued felines were able to break free because a tree fell on their pen. The nonprofit shared photos of the cats and the damage to the enclosure in a Facebook post.

"They are not a danger to your kids or pets so please do not harm them," the wildlife refuge said. "They are older animals so their ability to care for themselves is not good."

Last night's wind storm did quite a bit of damage to our enclosures. The worst being our African Serval enclosure. A... Posted by Cricket Wildlife Center on Thursday, November 6, 2025

Servals are native to sub-Saharan Africa and live on savannas, grasslands and wetlands across much of the continent. Adults are considered medium-sized cats that stand up to 2 feet tall at the shoulders and weigh up to 40 pounds. Although they have strong predatory instincts, they aren't considered particularly aggressive toward people unless threatened.

Pennsylvania allows people to own servals as pets if they obtain special permits showing documented experience with the species. They are often crossbred with house cats to make Savannah cats, an exotic domesticated breed that's legal to own in the state without any restrictions. Former Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons briefly owned a pair of Savannah cats that cost him a combined $10,000, but he ended up getting rid of them.

"It was a bad purchase," Simmons said during a 2017 appearance on Maverick Carter's "Kneading Dough" podcast. "... They were crazy."

Cricket Wildlife Center said the three servals that escaped were the only three under the refuge's care.

The nonprofit is asking anyone who sees the cats to call them at 717-381-9893.