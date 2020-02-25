Let Them Eat Cake is delicious competition that raises money for children's charity

Pastry chefs from across the region will compete in Let Them Eat Cake, a fundraiser for Variety – The Children's Charity of the Delaware Valley, on Sunday, March 15.

Well-established places like Bredenbeck's Bakery, The Master's Baker and Walnut Hill College will be represented at the event.

The competitors will need to create over-the-top creations that fit the 2020 theme, "Mythical, Magical Beasts & Creatures." And, of course, make sure the desserts taste great, too.

A panel of experts will pick their favorite for Best in Show and Best in Taste, but there will be an Audience Choice award, as well.



In the Millennium Ballroom at the Loews Philadelphia Hotel, guests can sample the cakes, drink and dance from 6 to 8 p.m.

Tickets are $40 in advance and $50 at the door, with all proceeds going to supporting children with disabilities in the Philadelphia area.

Sunday, March 15

6-8 p.m. | $40-$50 per person

Loews Hotel

1200 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19107



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.