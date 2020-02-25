More Events:

February 25, 2020

Let Them Eat Cake is delicious competition that raises money for children's charity

At the event, guests get to sample two dozen cakes from area pastry chefs

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Pastry chefs to compete in Let Them Eat Cake, an annual fundraiser for Variety – The Children's Charity. All of the cakes at the event on March 15 will fit the 2020 theme 'Mythical, Magical Beasts & Creatures.' Guests will get to sample the desserts and choose their favorite.

Pastry chefs from across the region will compete in Let Them Eat Cake, a fundraiser for Variety – The Children's Charity of the Delaware Valley, on Sunday, March 15.

Well-established places like Bredenbeck's Bakery, The Master's Baker and Walnut Hill College will be represented at the event.

The competitors will need to create over-the-top creations that fit the 2020 theme, "Mythical, Magical Beasts & Creatures." And, of course, make sure the desserts taste great, too.

A panel of experts will pick their favorite for Best in Show and Best in Taste, but there will be an Audience Choice award, as well.

In the Millennium Ballroom at the Loews Philadelphia Hotel, guests can sample the cakes, drink and dance from 6 to 8 p.m.

Tickets are $40 in advance and $50 at the door, with all proceeds going to supporting children with disabilities in the Philadelphia area.

Let Them Eat Cake

Sunday, March 15
6-8 p.m. | $40-$50 per person
Loews Hotel
1200 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

Sinead Cummings
