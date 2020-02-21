More Events:

February 21, 2020

Barnes Foundation offering private tour and lunch inspired by the Flower Show

Learn about painters fascinated by the French Riviera, then enjoy French food surrounded by beautiful blooms

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
The Philadelphia Flower Show's 2020 theme is 'Riviera Holiday,' showcasing geraniums, roses and citrus trees. During the show, on March 3, the Barnes Foundation will host Barnes in Bloom, a private tour and French lunch inspired by the Flower Show.

The 2020 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show will be at the Pennsylvania Convention Center from Saturday, Feb. 29, through Sunday, March 8. This year's theme is "Riviera Holiday," showcasing floral and garden designs inspired by those found in the Mediterranean.

If you plan on visiting the show filled with citrus trees, geraniums and roses, you may want to take a trip to the Barnes Foundation on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, as well.

The museum, which houses one of the world's greatest collections of impressionist, post-impressionist and early modernist paintings, is hosting Barnes in Bloom, a special tour and lunch inspired by the Flower Show.

On Tuesday, March 3, guests will be led on a 90-minute tour pointing out painters, such as Henri Matisse, Pierre-Auguste Renoir and Vincent van Gogh, who were inspired by the French Riviera. The tour will take place while the Barnes is closed to the public.

Afterward, there will be a French lunch provided by Constellation Culinary Group in the museum's Annenberg Court, which will be decorated with blooms from Philly florist Robertson's Flowers, a Flower Show favorite.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the cost is $75 per person. While the event does not include admission to the Flower Show, there is an option to add on a ticket for $34 when purchasing your Barnes in Bloom ticket.

Below is the menu for the Flower Show-themed lunch.

Barnes in Bloom menu - Flower Show eventCourtesy of/Barnes Foundation

The menu for Barnes in Bloom, a special tour and lunch at the Barnes Foundation inspired by the 2020 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show, which will be at the Pennsylvania Convention Center Feb. 29-March 8.


Barnes in Bloom: Special Tour and Lunch

Tuesday, March 3
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Barnes Foundation
2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19130

