Ever been drunk on hoagies? You'll have a chance later this month.

Sandwich maker Liberty Kitchen in Fishtown and Art in Age are hosting a one day pop-up that will feature a savory, meaty concoction called the hoagie martini.

Liberty Kitchen in Philadelphia is hosting a pop-up with Art in the Age on Oct. 25, offering $13 hoagie martinis made with salami-infused vodka alongside their Italian sandwiches.

For one day in Fishtown, you can drink a hoagie. Sandwich maker Liberty Kitchen is hosting a pop-up on Oct. 25 with spirit maker Art in the Age, which as created a hoagie martini for the event.

The pop-up takes place from 12-5 p.m. at Liberty Kitchen's Fishtown location, 1400 N. Front St. The specialty cocktail costs $13.

The savory drink is made with Art in the Age's vodka fat-washed in genoa salami combined with Cinzano vermouth and is finished with a few drops of olive oil. It's served with a skewered slice of Liberty Kitchen's Italian Salumeria hoagie, made with cured Italian meats toppd with creamy balsamic, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion and spicy pepper relish. 

Executive Chef Beau Neidhardt said he jumped at the chance to serve the unique drink alongside the deli's sandwiches. 

"We don't serve alcohol, but we are BYO, which makes it even more fun because it’s not every day you get to sit in our garden, crush a hoagie, and wash it down with an ice-cold martini," Neidhardt said. "I think people are going to have a good time because honestly, who can turn down a hoagie and a martini?"

Art in the Age first flirted with the sandwich-inspired beverage during the summer, when the brand posted on Instagram an at-home version of the recipe garnished with a small Wawa hoagie slice. Since then, the business said it has searched for a sandwich shop to bring the drink to life. 

Art in the Age, which had a store and tasting room in Old City until August 2023, has a reputation for mixing unusual cocktails. Two years ago, it hosted a pop-up with Morris Animal Refuge serving Weenie Martinis – a concoction of potato vodka, tomato-infused vermouth and pickle brine, topped with tomato, a mini gherkin and a hot dog slice. Founder Steven Grasse also created crab-infused whiskey, which nabbed him a Drinks Innovator of the Year award from Food & Wine in 2023.

Liberty Kitchen/Art in the Age pop-up

Saturday, Oct. 25 | Noon to 5 p.m.
$13 per cocktail | Pay-as-yo-go
1400 N. Front St.
Philadelphia

