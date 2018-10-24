More News:

October 24, 2018

Library of Congress' new National Screening Room debuts: Here's 5 clips from Pennsylvania, New Jersey

You can now stream and download hundreds of free films

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
History Library of Congress
Library of Congress Xinhua/Liu Jie/Sipa USA

Photo taken on Aug. 10, 2018 shows the interior of the Thomas Jefferson Building of the U.S. Library of Congress in Washington D.C, the United States. Founded in 1800, the Library of Congress is the oldest federal cultural institution in the United States and the largest library in the world. It has more than 167 million items, including books, recordings, photographs, maps and manuscripts.

The Library of Congress has unveiled its new National Screening Room, which contains hundreds of films available to be watched and downloaded for free. 

The collection includes digitized historic films, commercials, newsreels and other recorded clips from 1890 through 1999, according to the New York Times

RELATED: Then-and-now photos show history of Ben Franklin Bridge | Then and now: a historic look at Philadelphia's ballparks | Then and Now: A look back at the changing face of the Philadelphia Navy Yard

Mike Mashon, a curator who leads the library’s moving image section, told the Times the project is meant to “enrich education, scholarship and lifelong learning.”

We've selected five of dozens of notable, local clips:

'The Second Largest Minority,' Philadelphia

Footage from one of the earliest known American Gay Pride demonstrations on July 4, 1968 known as the "Reminder Day Picket" shows demonstrators holding signs that say "First Class Citizens for Homosexuals" and "End Discrimination Policies for Homosexuals" near Independence Hall in Philadelphia. 

Parade, 50th anniversary, Atlantic City, N.J. 

Take a second to picture Atlantic City today. Now, here's footage of the 50th anniversary parade of the city from 1904. (That makes Atlantic City 164 years old this year.) You can see old floats, the U.S. Army Drum and Bugle Corps, and some members of the Atlantic City Fire Department. 

Clips of machinery and workers at the Westinghouse Electric & Manufacturing Company in Pittsburgh

Westinghouse was founded in 1886 by George Westinghouse, who was the inventor of the air brake. The company was a leader at the time in alternating-current electronic systems. It became a major supplier to the electric utility industry with its line of machinery and products to generate, transmit, distribute and control electricity, according to Britannica. 

Below are a few different clips of the Pittsburgh flagship company and manufacturing center. First, rows of women are at tables using winding machines. According to the Library of Congress, they would wind using material from spools behind them, and then put the finished products in front of them. 

Below a group of men work on various parts of a large generator, assembling the pieces. A crane carries a large piece of the generator and the men guide it to where it should be placed. 

A camera gives a panoramic view of a machinery room by attaching itself to an overhead cane. You can see cranes moving, men hammering various things, and machinery passing by. 

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more History Library of Congress Pennsylvania Pittsburgh Films Atlantic

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles vs. Jaguars: Five matchups to watch
102418MichaelBennett

Holidays

Not sure what to do for Halloween? Here's a list of 20 events in Philly
Carroll - Halloween Decorations

Lottery

Jefferson-Stratford Hospital office pool wins $1 million in Mega Millions lottery
Jefferson Stratford Hospital

Celebrities

Sixers Joel Embiid reportedly dating Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Anne de Paula
012018-JoelEmbiid-USAToday

Adult Health

Millennials are now vaping vitamins — here's why that's kind of pointless
vaping-vitamins-trend-pexels

Food & Drink

Try making these 4 apple cocktails at home this fall using Philly booze
chaddsford winery cocktails

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.