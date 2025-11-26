More Culture:

November 26, 2025

By the end of January, over 80% of Philly's libraries will be open on Saturdays

Weekend hours have slowly been restored at branches after they were fully stopped during the COVID-19 pandemic.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Recreation Free Library of Philadelphia
Free library saturday hours Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

The Free Library of Philadelphia plans to have Saturday hours at 45 of its 54 branches by the end of January. Above, the Parkway Central location.

By the end of January, storytimes, books and community resources will be available on weekends at more than 80% of Free Library of Philadelphia branches. 

The Bushrod Library is now open on Saturdays, and the Paschalville Library will do the same as of Dec. 20. The Wyoming Library will add Saturday hours starting Jan. 24. The Falls of Schuylkill and Torresdale libraries resumed weekend hours on Oct. 25, and the Wadsworth Library extended its schedule on Nov. 1. 

MORE: For Temple's marching band, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is a 'once-in-a-lifetime' moment

Those openings were in addition to the weekend hours announced at seven branches in early OctoberA statement from the Free Library said that by Jan. 24, 45 of its 54 locations, which is 83%, will be open to the public on Saturdays.

“We are proud to continue serving our communities,” Kelly Richards, president and director of the Free Library of Philadelphia, said in a statement. “By continuing to open additional libraries on Saturdays for public service, we look forward to providing the support and resources our neighbors rely on.”

Library officials originally planned to have all 54 branches open by the end of the year, as funding in Mayor Cherelle Parker's 2025 budget included enough money to add the necessary staffing. 

The statement did not give a timeline for opening the remaining branches, but said that the openings are meant to provide additional resources and workspace for students, families and job seekers. In February, the library plans to release a strategic plan for the future of its operations following a public survey and a series of town halls held this summer. 

The library system first started cutting Saturday hours in 2018 due to budget cuts, and fully stopped them in 2020 when libraries shuttered during the COVID-19 pandemic. Weekday hours returned in 2020 and 2021, but Saturday hours didn't start up again until 2023

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Recreation Free Library of Philadelphia Philadelphia Libraries Weekend Reading

Videos

Featured

Visit NJ - Wow Christmas Markets

Wow Christmas Markets in New Jersey
Alloy toprecirc image

Get cash for your unused gold valuables

Just In

Must Read

Lawsuits

Lawsuit claims PPA fails to pay security officers for work during breaks

PPA Lawsuit Wages

Sponsored

COPD affects more than smokers — and Philadelphia’s air quality makes awareness critical

Limited - Temple Lung Center COPD MAIN

Adult Health

The brain has 5 stages, but 'adulthood' doesn't begin until age 32, scientists say

Brain Development Adulthood

Music

Temple's marching band is ready for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

temple marching band parade

Holiday

Holiday Bricktacular brings an adults-only night to LEGOLAND Discovery Center

LEGOLAND Adult Night Image

Eagles

How to watch Eagles-Packers Monday Night Football game if you have YoutubeTV

Dallas Goedert Eagles Packers Stiff Arm

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved