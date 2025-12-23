Lil Uzi Vert plays a famous fashion designer in music video for new single 'What You Saying'

Lil Uzi Vert shows off their style in the fashion-forward music video for the rapper's latest single.

"What You Saying" casts the Francisville native as a Karl Lagerfield-type clothing designer hard at work on their next line. As the rapper sketches outfits in a workroom, real-life luminaries from the fashion world share their admiration for this alternate universe version of Lil Uzi Vert. Supermodel Adriana Lima calls them a "fashion icon," while designer Marc Jacobs hypes their forthcoming work as guaranteed "fire." Celebrity stylist Law Roach also appears, dressing Lima and dropping a very NSFW bit of praise.

Though protesters storm the runway of the eventual fashion show, Lil Uzi Vert ends up accepting an enormous bouquet of white roses on the catwalk.

"What You Saying" samples the 2014 track "Love Story" by French singer Indila. It is the first song off the rapper's next album, which will be released through ROC Nation. In November, Lil Uzi Vert dropped two independent singles, their first new music in more than a year. The tracks included the similarly themed "Chanel Boy."

Lil Uzi Vert and his co-stars wear a number of designer threads from Helmut Lang, Chanel, Jean Paul Gaultier and Vivienne Westwood, according to Vogue, which co-published the "What You Saying" video on YouTube. During one sequence inspired by the 1957 musical "The Pajama Game," dancers clad in Thom Browne twirl around the workroom with scraps of fabric.

Check out all the haute couture below:

