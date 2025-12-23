More Culture:

December 23, 2025

Lil Uzi Vert plays a famous fashion designer in music video for new single 'What You Saying'

Marc Jacobs, Law Roach and Adriana Lima make cameos as themselves. The rapper's next album is due in 2026.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Rappers
Lil Uzi Vert video Lil Uzi Vert/YouTube

Lil Uzi Vert prepares for a fashion show in the music video for 'What You Saying,' the first song off their next album.

Lil Uzi Vert shows off their style in the fashion-forward music video for the rapper's latest single.

"What You Saying" casts the Francisville native as a Karl Lagerfield-type clothing designer hard at work on their next line. As the rapper sketches outfits in a workroom, real-life luminaries from the fashion world share their admiration for this alternate universe version of Lil Uzi Vert. Supermodel Adriana Lima calls them a "fashion icon," while designer Marc Jacobs hypes their forthcoming work as guaranteed "fire." Celebrity stylist Law Roach also appears, dressing Lima and dropping a very NSFW bit of praise.

MORE: New real estate show 'Selling 215' spotlights Rittenhouse high-rise and Angelo's Pizzeria in first episode

Though protesters storm the runway of the eventual fashion show, Lil Uzi Vert ends up accepting an enormous bouquet of white roses on the catwalk. 

"What You Saying" samples the 2014 track "Love Story" by French singer Indila. It is the first song off the rapper's next album, which will be released through ROC Nation. In November, Lil Uzi Vert dropped two independent singles, their first new music in more than a year. The tracks included the similarly themed "Chanel Boy."

Lil Uzi Vert and his co-stars wear a number of designer threads from Helmut Lang, Chanel, Jean Paul Gaultier and Vivienne Westwood, according to Vogue, which co-published the "What You Saying" video on YouTube. During one sequence inspired by the 1957 musical "The Pajama Game," dancers clad in Thom Browne twirl around the workroom with scraps of fabric.

Check out all the haute couture below:


Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Music Rappers Philadelphia Lil Uzi Vert Music Videos

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ Congress Hall

New Jersey's Can't Miss Christmas Towns
Limited - IBEW Giveaway 5

IBEW Local 98 never forgets where it comes from

Just In

Must Read

Wildlife

Two African penguins born at Adventure Aquarium

Adventure Aquarium baby penguins

Sponsored

What to do in Philly this week

Shady Brook Farm - Light Show

Illness

Flu cases are on the rise in Pennsylvania and New Jersey

Flu cases rising

Holiday

Philly expands New Year's Eve fireworks show along the Delaware River

New Year's Eve road closures.jpg

Disney

Winter break gets a dose of Disney as “Jump In!” hits the ice in Philly

Disney on Ice Jump In!

Sixers

As NBA trade season begins, four Sixers officially become eligible to be traded

Edwards Watford 12.11.25

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved