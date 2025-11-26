More Culture:

November 26, 2025

Lil Uzi Vert releases new music and begins deal with Jay-Z's ROC Nation

The rapper ended months of silence on social media to debut songs and videos 'Relevant' and 'Chanel Boy.'

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Rap
Lil Uzi Vert Andy Abeyta/USA TODAY NETWORK

Lil Uzi Vert, on stage above at Coachella in 2024, released two new songs and videos this week and became the third artist to be signed by Roc Nation's management and distribution companies.

Lil Uzi Vert dropped two surprise songs this week and in conjunction with news that they had signed with Jay-Z's music management and distribution company.

The Grammy-Award nominated rapper had been silent on social media for nearly seven months but returned Monday to promote the releases of "Chanel Boy" and "Relevant." The songs were released independently, despite Uzi's new association with ROC Nation, whose only other artists are Jay-Z and Rihanna.

MORERob Mac to star in new FX show based on video game franchise 'Far Cry'

Lil Uzi Vert had been signed to Atlantic Records since 2017, initially as part of the label's Philly-based Generation Now imprint – a business relationship that involved public disputes and hackers leaking music. Their most recent album with the label was 2024's "Eternal Atake 2." The move to ROC Nation allows the rapper to own the rights to their master recordings, the company said in a press release. 

"UZI is a global icon and a dynamic force in the music industry, so we're thrilled to work together with them in this new capacity," Krystian Santini, president of ROC Nation Distribution, said in the statement. "Our partnership is centered around empowering UZI to continue building their legacy, with full creative control and the resources to take their artistry to new heights." 

"Chanel Boy" and "Relevant" are Lil Uzi's first new tracks in more than a year. Both were released with music videos, and the songs show the artist returning to their experimental production style and playful lyrics, which often include plenty of brand name drops. The video for "Chanel Boy" begins with a car doing burnouts in the parking lot outside Franklin Music Hall in Callowhill. Later in the video, it's revealed that the tire marks the car created look like logo for the French luxury fashion brand named in the song's title. 

The rapper's last album, "Eternal Atake 2" debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 last November, but the artist has been relatively quiet since, only surfacing to be featured on rapper Don Toliver's 2024 album "HARDSTONE PSYCHO" and releasing a 29-second song, "Uzi The Earthling! (TV Show Theme)."

Lil Uzi Vert, 31, was born Symere Bysil Woods and grew up in North Philly's Francisville neighborhood. Their hit "Just Wanna Rock" off the 2022 album "Pink Tape" became an anthem during the year's Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl run and inspired players, like Jason Kelce, to show of their dance moves along the way.

The song is the subject of a $110 million federal lawsuit filed by New York artist Rief Rawyal, who claims the rapper and his former management team with Atlantic Recordscopied elements of his song "Pain and Pleasure."

"Chanel Boy" and "Relevant" are available on all music streaming platforms. Watch the videos below:



Molly McVety

Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff

molly@phillyvoice.com

Read more Music Rap North Philly Lil Uzi Vert Rap Philadelphia Jay Z

Videos

Featured

Visit NJ - Wow Christmas Markets

Wow Christmas Markets in New Jersey
Alloy toprecirc image

Get cash for your unused gold valuables

Just In

Must Read

Lawsuits

Lawsuit claims PPA fails to pay security officers for work during breaks

PPA Lawsuit Wages

Sponsored

COPD affects more than smokers — and Philadelphia’s air quality makes awareness critical

Limited - Temple Lung Center COPD MAIN

Adult Health

The brain has 5 stages, but 'adulthood' doesn't begin until age 32, scientists say

Brain Development Adulthood

Music

Temple's marching band is ready for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

temple marching band parade

Holiday

Holiday Bricktacular brings an adults-only night to LEGOLAND Discovery Center

LEGOLAND Adult Night Image

Eagles

How to watch Eagles-Packers Monday Night Football game if you have YoutubeTV

Dallas Goedert Eagles Packers Stiff Arm

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved