Rob Mac to star in new FX show based on video game franchise 'Far Cry'

Rob Mac has signed on as a co-creator, executive producer and star of a new TV series for FX based on the popular video game franchise "Far Cry." The show, which will be available for streaming on Hulu and Disney+, will emulate the anthology produced by Ubisoft, with different casts, settings and plot lines each season, according to Variety.

MORE: Morey's Piers retires SkyCoaster, which for more than 25 years sent riders soaring from 110 feet in the air

Mac, the South Philly native who legally changed his last name from McElhenney in July, will collaborate with Emmy-Award winning creator, writer and producer Noah Hawley. Both have a history working with FX, which has aired Hawley's "Fargo," "Alien: Earth" and all 17 seasons of Mac's "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia." Mac also worked with Ubisoft on the Apple TV comedy series "Mythic Quest," which aired its series finale in March.

"Getting to work alongside Noah Hawley is a dream realized," Mac told Variety. "Ubisoft has been remarkably generous, entrusting us with one of the most iconic video-game worlds ever created. And through it all, my FX family continues to lift me up with their constant belief and support."

This development follows a growing pattern of acclaimed video games being adapted for television, including HBO's "The Last of Us," Netflix's "Arcane," Amazon Prime's "Fallout" and Peacock's "Twisted Metal."

"Far Cry" has released nine games and other expansion packs between 2008 and 2021 that have racked up over 100 million unique players. Each game centers on a different protagonist battling everything from Wooly Mammoths during the Stone Age to cyborg armies in an post-apocalyptic alternate reality inspired by 1980s sci-fi movies. Actors Giancarlo Esposito of "Breaking Bad" and Michael Mando from "Better Call Saul" have starred in various roles for the game franchise over the years.

Plot and timeline details for the TV adaptation are still under wraps, Variety reported, but if the sequence of the video games is any indication, the show's first season could star Mac as freelance mariner Jack Carver, who is forced to fight his way off of a dangerous island paradise.

"What I love about the 'Far Cry' game franchise is it's an anthology," Hawley told Variety. "To create a big action show that can change from year to year, while always exploring the nature of humanity through this complex and chaotic lens is a dream come true. I'm excited to partner with Rob and bring our shared irreverent, ambitious sensibility to the screen."