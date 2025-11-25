Morey's Piers retires SkyCoaster, which for more than 25 years sent riders soaring from 110 feet in the air

Morey's Piers is closing a longtime attraction that suspended adrenaline seekers from cables 110 feet in the air.

The Wildwood amusement park announced the closure of the SkyCoaster, a staple of Morey's Adventure Pier since the mid-1990s. The pendulum ride strapped up to three "flyers" into harnesses attached to steel cables, then lifted them high above the beach. Once they'd reached over 100 feet, they dropped nearly to the ground, swinging back and forth at speeds up to 60 mph.

Morey's Piers said the ride was closing in a social media post Sunday.

"Thank you to everyone who faced their fears and took the leap with us!" the post reads. "As we say goodbye to this iconic ride, we’re already hard at work reimagining Adventure Pier so that there can be many more adventures to come in future years."

During its more than 25 years in existence, the SkyCoaster was the site of at least two notable stunts. Months after it opened, a promoter announced a couple would marry atop the ride, with Mayor Aldo Palombo officiating via cordless microphone. (The Press of Atlantic City ran the notice, but apparently did not write a follow-up story from the scene.) In 2016, Harlem Globetrotter Bull Bullard made a trick shot while swinging from the SkyCoaster's cables into a hoop on the beach below.

There are dozens of videos on YouTube of screaming Skycoaster passengers.

Earlier this year, the park upgraded one of the SkyCoaster's neighbors at Adventure Pier. The Great White wooden roller coaster returned for the summer with two new Millennium Flyer trains and other enhancements. It now anchors the thrill-seeking section of the park alongside the Screamin' Swing, SkyScraper, SpringShot and Grand Prix Raceway.

