Don't want to cook this Thanksgiving? These Philly restaurants are open

If you're in need of a Plan B this Thanksgiving or can't get anyone to host your annual Friendsgiving dinner, these restaurants have you covered.

A number of places in Philadelphia are offering fixed menus on and around Thanksgiving Day for people looking to skip the stress of cooking.

Here are some options for where to get your turkey, stuffing and sides:

4 W. Palmer St., Fishtown

On Wednesday, Nov. 26, for a special Friendsgiving meal, Kalaya, is teaming up to create a special menu with chefs from Studiokitchen and Manna Bakery. The menu will include hor d'oeuvres, entrées and desserts with Thai twists, like sticky rice balls, crispy pork belly and Thai-inspired basque cheesecakes.

Kalaya was named one of the best restaurants in North America and more recently became Michelin recommended. Friendsgiving reservations can be booked through Resy. Dinner is $125 per person plus tax.

219 S. Broad St., Center City

If you're looking to enjoy the holiday with a view, Attico is hosting Friendsgiving meals at its rooftop restaurant every day through Dec. 7, accommodating groups of at least eight at $45 per person.

The kitchen will serve family-style Thanksgiving dishes, like herb-brined turkey breast, cardamom cranberry sauce, sweet potatoes and pumpkin pie. Additional sides are also available.

Friendsgiving reservations must be made at least 48 hours in advance by calling 267-519-0965 or online.

1401 E. Susquehanna Ave., Fishtown

From 1-7 p.m. on Thanksgiving, Bastia is serving Corsican- and Sardinian-inspired takes on traditional holiday dishes, like roasted Lancaster turkey, semolina stuffing, crispy brussels sprouts, sweet potatoes and cranberry sauce with rosemary and clementine. Dinners cost $65 and include seconds. Wine pairings also are available.

The dessert choices are a root vegetable cake with fig leaf buttercream and a calville blanc tarte tatin with gelato and mimolette cheese.

Reservations can be made via OpenTable, but walk-ins are also welcome.

1850 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Logan Square

If you don't like turkey, check out the prix-fixe dinner at the Urban Farmer. On Thanksgiving, the restaurant is preparing plenty of alternatives for you: Arka salmon, stuffed pork loin and steak. Of course, roasted turkey is on the menu, too.

Family-style sides like cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes, roasted carrots and homemade cranberry sauce will be available to share and you can choose from among pecan chocolate, pumpkin and apple pie for dessert.

The dinner is $125 per adult and $64 for children younger than 12. Reservations are available on OpenTable, limited space remains.

1511 Locust St., Rittenhouse and 1801 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Logan Square

Both Misconduct locations open at noon on Thanksgiving exclusively for walk-in diners. The kitchens will be preparing the restaurant's regular menu in addition to a Thanksgiving platter with turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing and cranberry sauce.

1437 Chestnut St., Center City

Why limit your Thanksgiving feast just to dinner? Dolce Italian in the W Hotel is serving a festive breakfast buffet on Nov. 27 from 7-11 a.m. It includes brunch meats, breakfast pastries and stations to make Belgian waffles and omelettes. The all-you-can-eat deal is $29 for adults and $16 for children younger than 12.

Lunch and dinner buffets open from 12-7 p.m. There will be carving stations slicing stuffed turkey breast and roasted pork loin in addition to all the traditional side dishes. The dessert station will serve classic Italian treats, like tiramisu and cannolis. The lunch and dinner service is $80 for adults and $40 for kids younger than 12. Reservations are not required for buffet service.

20 S. 33rd St., University City

CO-OP Restaurant and Bar has two options for Thanksgiving Day: Order your turkey and sides for take out or dine prix fixe at the restaurant.

For take out, $88 gets you enough food for two people. Included in the order are traditional dishes, like turkey breast, mashed potatoes, stuffing, brussel sprouts and a slice of apple or pumpkin pie. Whole pies can be added for $28. Thanksgiving orders must be places by Monday, Nov. 24, either online or by calling CO-OP at 215-398-1874. See the restaurant's website for pick up information and times.

The same holiday menu will be served to guests dining at the restaurant, along with a glass of champagne or non-alcoholic beverage, for $60 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations can be made via Resy or by calling the restaurant.