To win free wings at Lion Sports Bar, predict Bryce Harper's exact batting average and home runs this year

A new sports bar in Chinatown is offering customers free wings — but only if they can correctly guess Bryce Harper's stats for this upcoming Phillies season.

The contest is being run by Lion Sports Bar, which opened earlier this month at 1021 Arch St. The prize, free wings during every Phillies game in the 2026 season, will go to whoever can accurately predict Harper's batting average and number of home runs this year, including the playoffs.

Contest entries are open Thursday, March 27, through Sunday, April 27. During that time, baseball fans — and confident guessers — can receive an entry form by purchasing an order of wings. Then they must fill out the form with their predictions, follow Lion Sports Bar on Instagram, and post a selfie with their wings on the platform and tag the bar — regular grid posts, Reels or Stories count. People must be at least 21 years old to enter.

At the end of the Phillies' 2025 run, any participants who accurately guessed both will win and be notified within 30 days of the end of the season. There's no limit on the number of winners, according to a spokesperson.

On the unbelievable chance that Harper's exact stats are predicted, the winner will receive unlimited orders of wings at the bar for each Phillies game during the 2026 regular season and postseason — from the first pitch to the final out, according to the contest rules.

"We wanted to bring the excitement of Phillies baseball and our love of wings together in a way that fans won’t forget," Mark Prinzinger, owner of Lion Sports Bar, said in a release. "Plus I’d like to think we have the best wings in the city!"

Looking for a reference to estimate Harper's totals? The first baseman's 2024 regular season batting average was .285, and he hit 30 home runs. He added 1 home run and hit .333 in four playoff games last year. For the 2025 regular season, baseball-reference.com projects he'll hit .278 with 24 home runs.

This isn't the first long shot sweepstakes launched during Lion Sports Bar's first month in business. The bar ran a contest offering a $100,000 prize to anyone who could fill out a perfect March Madness bracket.

Lion Sports Bar — which has 35 TVs and Philly memorabilia decorating the walls — is open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 4 p.m.-2 a.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m.-2 a.m. To celebrate the start of the Phillies' season on Thursday, when they play the Washington Nationals at 4:05 p.m., Lion Sports Bar will be selling 50 cent wings.