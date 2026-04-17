Liquid Brunch’s daytime party is set to return to Fabrika with an all-female DJ lineup

After a successful launch in early April, Liquid Brunch Official, a daytime event that combines a seated brunch setting with a DJ-driven party, will return to Fabrika on Saturday, May 2, from 1 to 5 p.m.

Organizers say the event is designed to draw groups celebrating birthdays, girls’ days out and other occasions, positioning it as a more high-energy alternative to a traditional brunch.

This edition will feature an all-female DJ lineup, including DJ Freezie of iHeartRadio Q102 and Miss Kellie. Music will run throughout the afternoon, with DJs anchoring the event.

The setup is fully seated, but the atmosphere is closer to a party than a typical brunch, with loud music and an active crowd.

Tickets start at $33.85 for general admission, with VIP table options and add-on upgrades available. Each ticket includes a complimentary drink and gift. Food and additional beverages will be available for purchase. The event is open to the public.

Saturday, May 2 | 1-5 p.m.

Fabrika

1108 Frankford Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19125

Ticket prices vary

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.