Camden County pasta company recalls frozen meals served in restaurants after possible listeria contamination

Ceasar's Pasta is recalling 5,610 pounds of frozen meals after a sample test revealed traces of listeria.

The food service company, located in Blackwood, Camden County, NJ., issued the recall of its 10-pound bulk sizes of frozen manicotti, which was sold to several distributors and delivered to restaurants in Philadelphia, Harrisburg, Pa., New York, and San Juan, Pr.

According to Ceasar's Pasta, no illnesses have been reported from the pasta served under the names Orefresco and Caesar's Pasta. The pasta had a best-used-by date of Sept. 24, 2024. The food should not be eaten without being cooked to 160-degree temperatures to burn away bacteria.

Any customers who purchased the packages of pasta were notified to throw them away. According to a release from the FDA, there is an investigation to determine what caused the outbreak.