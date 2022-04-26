More Sports:

April 26, 2022

Live 2022 NFL Draft show with Eagles legends Ron Jaworski, Dick Vermeil, Haason Reddick and more

Show will also star Jimmy Kempski, Eytan Shander, and Shamus Clancy

By Evan Macy
The Eagles are heading into the 2022 NFL draft with essentially a totally blank slate. They have a bevy of needs, two first round picks and with less known about how the top of this draft will go than ever before, it could make for an interesting night for Howie Roseman and company.

Watch all the analysis, live breakdowns and, of course, hot takes from Eagles insiders, former players and this cast of experts:

The lineup:

• PhillyVoice contributor and radio host Eytan Shander

• Former Eagles Super Bowl quarterback and Monday Night Football commentator Ron Jaworski
• Former Eagles head coach and Super Bowl champion Dick Vermeil
• PhillyVoice Eagles writer Jimmy Kempski
• PhillyVoice managing sports editor Evan Macy
• PhillyVoice deputy sports editor Shamus Clancy
• Newly acquired pass rusher, and Temple alum Haason Reddick
• Former Eagles star wide receiver and team Hall of Famer Harold Carmichael 
• Other special guests

Watch live, right here in this space starting around 8 p.m. Thursday evening.

How does Jimmy Kempski see things playing out for the Birds? 

Which players would Vermeil most like to have had on his teams back in the day?

Get live, 100% Eagles-related feedback for every pick leading up to Philadelphia's first pick at No. 15 as well as analysis from current and former players and coaches.

The Eagles have 10 picks in the 2021 NFL Draft, and the first round kicks off Thursday with Philly picking right in the middle of the action. Here's the slate of picks for the Eagles for the three-day event:

Round Overall How acquired 
 115 From Dolphins 
 118 From Saints 
 251 Eagles' own pick 
 383 Eagles' own pick 
 3101 From Saints 
 4124 Eagles' own pick 
 5154 Eagles' own pick 
 5162 From WFT 
 5166 From Cardinals 
 7237 From Saints 

