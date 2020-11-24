Live NBA free agency, trade rumors: Is a Sixers trade coming today (like Ben Simmons' sister said)?

Well, it's Tuesday. You know what that means...

That tweet came from Ben Simmons' sister Olivia, who does not work for the Sixers, and likely has no real idea of what's going on (Emily is Simmons' other sister, who is well connected to his agency Klutch Sports), but you never know.

She later, presumably saw her mentions go crazy and tried to walk the tweet back.

The Sixers, according to our Kyle Neubeck should be close to done this offseason and are not intent to make a big splash again until perhaps the trade deadline, when Daryl Morey will have a much better sense of what the team looks like and needs under new head coach Doc Rivers.

As it stands, Philadelphia currently has a +2500 chance of winning the NBA Finals, according to consensus odds at TheLines.com — a number that has improved by 20% since the start of the new NBA year and has jumped over a few teams to 10th in the NBA.

So was it just a tweet for attention? Something could fall into the Sixers' lap, or a minor move on the fringes could be happening. Or Simmons' sister could just be trolling like Sixers legend Joel Embiid, who has himself stayed relatively quiet during this busy offseason.

Either way, the offseason is in full swing, trade rumors continue to swirl and a bevy of impactful free agents remain.

As we have done all offseason long, we've tossed a live stream and open thread just below, to help you follow along.

This content and the links provided are sponsored by thelines.com and playpennsylvania.com, PhillyVoice.com’s Official 2020/2021 Betting Odds Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice.



Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports