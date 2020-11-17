Live NBA trade rumors tracker: Dominoes beginning to fall, will Sixers get in on the madness?

If you are a normal person who goes to sleep before midnight, you probably missed a pair of blockbuster trades that made NBA twitter go crazy late Monday night.

First, a former Sixer was on the move as the Rockets continue to blow it up. Robert Covington and his shooting touch were sent to Portland to help Damian Lillard and the Blazers compete in the Western Conference next season.

And then, one of the Sixers' top draft targets was taken off the board, as another former Sixer Jrue Holiday, was sent for a pretty high price to the Bucks, giving them a smooth shooting point guard to play alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Sixers did not have near the assets the Bucks had to offer New Orleans for Holiday, but the question remains — will they get in on this re-shuffling? Plenty of big name targets remain on the trade market for Philadelphia, including the Spurs Patty Mills and Rockets James Harden.

A third more minor deal followed even later Monday night, as Bogdan Bogdanovich was sent to the Kings in a sign and trade deal.

More trades and even more rumors are sure to circulate on Tuesday, and as such, we've thrown together the live stream and open thread below to help Sixers and NBA fans keep tabs on all the madness with the 2020 NBA Draft just a day away.

