More Sports:

November 17, 2020

Live NBA trade rumors tracker: Dominoes beginning to fall, will Sixers get in on the madness?

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
James-Harden_102920_usat Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

Houston Rockets guard James Harden.

If you are a normal person who goes to sleep before midnight, you probably missed a pair of blockbuster trades that made NBA twitter go crazy late Monday night.

First, a former Sixer was on the move as the Rockets continue to blow it up. Robert Covington and his shooting touch were sent to Portland to help Damian Lillard and the Blazers compete in the Western Conference next season. 

And then, one of the Sixers' top draft targets was taken off the board, as another former Sixer Jrue Holiday, was sent for a pretty high price to the Bucks, giving them a smooth shooting point guard to play alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo. 

The Sixers did not have near the assets the Bucks had to offer New Orleans for Holiday, but the question remains — will they get in on this re-shuffling? Plenty of big name targets remain on the trade market for Philadelphia, including the Spurs Patty Mills and Rockets James Harden.

A third more minor deal followed even later Monday night, as Bogdan Bogdanovich was sent to the Kings in a sign and trade deal.

More trades and even more rumors are sure to circulate on Tuesday, and as such, we've thrown together the live stream and open thread below to help Sixers and NBA fans keep tabs on all the madness with the 2020 NBA Draft just a day away.

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia NBA Trade Rumors

Videos

Just In

Must Read

NBA

A Sixers offseason rumor primer: Trade speculation, draft targets, and more
Harden-Horford_111620_usat

Transportation

As traffic deaths spike, Philly reveals updated Vision Zero action plan
Vision Zero Philly 2025

Illness

'Breakthrough finding' reveals why certain COVID-19 patients die
COVID-19 breakthrough study

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Giants game
111520CarsonWentz

Music

Ticketmaster preparing to link vaccine and COVID-19 test data to concertgoers' digital tickets
Tickemaster concert covid-19

Food & Drink

Point Breeze restaurant giving away turkey dinners to those in need ahead of Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving dinner giveaway

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved